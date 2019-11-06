comscore Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series
Huawei EMUI 10 stable update coming to P30 and Mate 20 series this month

Huawei has finally revealed when its flagship devices like the P30 Pro and Mate 20 will get stable release of EMUI 10 based on Android 10

huawei-emui-10

Huawei P30 Series and Mate 20 Series will get EMUI 10 stable update this month. Back in September, the Chinese smartphone maker detailed its plan for EMUI 10 beta roll out for its devices. The company revealed which devices will get the update and has now updated the list of devices that will get the stable release. The stable release of EMUI 10 for its flagship devices is due by the end of this month. Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be the first devices to get EMUI 10 based on Android 10.

The Huawei P-series flagship is scheduled to get the update by mid-November. It will be followed by Huawei Mate 20 series, which includes the Mate 20 X and the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design. These devices will get the update in the second half of this month. The Mate 20 series will be joined by the Honor 20 series and the Honor Magic 2. It is not clear whether Honor Magic 2 will get Magic UI based on Android 10 or EMUI 10 like other devices. In the past, the company has said that Honor 20 series and Magic series will run the Magic UI.

Photo: Weibo

The roll out details of stable update posted on Weibo also reveals that the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and the Mate 20 RS Porsche Design will join the EMUI 10 public beta in the second half of this month. It is important to note that the update schedule released by the company is for the Chinese market. There is no word yet on the global release of EMUI for the device. We have reached out to Huawei for a confirmation of EMUI release globally for these devices.

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before official launch

Huawei has already begun EMUI 10 beta for P30 Pro users in India. So, we should see the final update become available for the device after the stable release in China. In its Weibo post, the company also assures that more models will receive EMUI 10 updatez in the future. If your device is not mentioned then there is no need to panic. To recall, the Android 10 update was officially released for Pixel devices in early September. Android OEMs are still in the process of releasing the update for their devices.

