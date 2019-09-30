Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has just released the official schedule for the roll-out of its recently launched EMUI 10. The roll-out schedule provides us with more information about its software plans. It also adds on to what we already know about EMUI 10. As previously noted, we already know that Huawei is working on rolling out the update for its P30 series. The Mate 30 series already sports EMUI 10 out of the box. The interesting part about this schedule is that Huawei is planning to roll out the update to 33 devices before the end of the year.

Huawei EMUI 10 update schedule

According to a report by Chinese website MyDrivers, the update schedule covers both Huawei and Honor-branded devices. The scheduled revealed that Huawei P30 series will start beta testing in about three weeks. Mate 20 series and P20 series will follow P30 series and receive EMUI 10 beta towards the end of October. The schedule also revealed that Mate 10 series will get EMUI 10 beta towards the end of November. Moving to Honor-branded devices, Honor 20, 20 Pro, V20, and Magic 2 will get Magic UI 3.0-based beta towards late October. Other Honor devices will start receiving Magic UI 3 update in November and December.

The company has already shared some important information about the update in previous updates. This update roll-out schedule comes about two months after the company initially announced the update at the annual Huawei Developers Conference. Taking a look back at the initial announcement, we already know about what to expect from the new update. According to the announcement, the company has revamped the UI across the operating system to include larger app “headlines”.

EMUI 10 also comes with Android 10-based operating system along with the much anticipated dark mode. In addition, Huawei also revealed that EMUI 10 will change the contrast of the screen based on the ambient lighting condition. EMUI 10 also comes with an upgraded camera design with new features and tweaks. Other changes include revamped portrait mode UI, improved animations, zoom slider, and new filters.

