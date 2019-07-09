comscore Huawei EMUI 9.1 update teased with GPU Turbo 3.0, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0 and more
News

Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0 and more

News

EMUI 9.1 update will introduce one hand gesture navigation to the devices. The upcoming update will also feature GPU Turbo 3.0, AI Video Editor, and more. Huawei also teased advanced features such as the Huawei Share Onehop and Wireless Projection.

  • Published: July 9, 2019 9:15 PM IST
Huawei EMUI 9.1

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has just posted a new teaser for the latest version of EMUI 9.1. The company hinted that it is planning to release the much anticipated EMUI 9.1 update for Huawei smartphones in India. Huawei did not really reveal the exact timeline or the eligible devices. However, it did state that the update will be “worth the wait”. The company also stated that it is planning to rewrite the rules. Huawei Mobile India posted the teaser on its official Facebook page along with some indication about what to expect.

The caption of the Facebook post said, “It’s worth the wait! EMUI 9.1 is coming soon to give you an immersive experience”. Huawei also stated that EMUI 9.1 will provide “an innovative performance and system speed enhancements”. The accompanying image also shared some key features that Huawei has added in EMUI 9.1. However, before we jump in to discuss these features, let’s talk about the devices that will get this update. The teaser comes a little less than two weeks after Huawei shared a list of devices that will get EMIU 9.1.

Huawei also revealed that the update will be rolling out this month. In fact, the company has already rolled out the update to the first batch of compatible devices. The first batch of devices includes the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei 20X and the Huawei 20 RS Porsche Design. According to the recently revealed list includes the smartphones that will get EMUI 9.1 in the second batch. Eligible devices include P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Y9 2019, Y6 2019, Y5 2019, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Nova 3e and Nova 4.

List of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeks

Also Read

List of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeks

Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update details

According to the teaser, EMUI 9.1 update will introduce one hand gesture navigation to the devices. The upcoming update will also feature GPU Turbo 3.0, AI Video Editor, and more. Huawei also teased advanced features such as the Huawei Share Onehop and Wireless Projection. The EMUI 9.1 update is based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is likely that Huawei wants to update all its devices to the latest operating system.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2019 9:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0
News
Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0
PUBG Mobile Hot Drops pro tips

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Hot Drops pro tips

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4A Android Pie early access program

News

Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4A Android Pie early access program

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4A Android Pie early access program

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0

News

Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0
Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup

News

Huawei Mate 30 leaked case shows a rectangular camera setup
Xiaomi files a patent for periscope lens in China

News

Xiaomi files a patent for periscope lens in China
HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS

News

HongmengOS is faster than Android and macOS
Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed

News

Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax Smart Tv First Impression : पतली बैजल वाले माइक्रोमैक्स के स्मार्ट टीवी की ये हैं खूबियां

Micromax Smart tv : माइक्रोमैक्स ने इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक के बाद लॉन्च की स्मार्ट टीवी और वॉशिंग मशीन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Infinix Hot 7 भारत में चार कैमरा और MediaTek SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, 7,999 रुपये है कीमत

Realme Million Days Sale: 2 साल की वारंटी के साथ मिलेगा Realme C2 स्मार्टफोन , Realme 3 Pro पर 1 हजार रुपये की छूट

Galaxy Note 10 Teaser Video : सैमसंग ने लॉन्च से पहले गैलेक्सी नोट 10 को किया टीज, सामने आई ये बड़ी जानकारी

News

Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0
News
Huawei India teases EMUI 9.1 launch with GPU Turbo 3.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 launched for entry-level Android smartphones
Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4A Android Pie early access program

News

Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4A Android Pie early access program
Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 7 with four cameras launched in India
Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online

News

Next-gen iPhone redesigned logic board surface online