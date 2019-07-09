Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has just posted a new teaser for the latest version of EMUI 9.1. The company hinted that it is planning to release the much anticipated EMUI 9.1 update for Huawei smartphones in India. Huawei did not really reveal the exact timeline or the eligible devices. However, it did state that the update will be “worth the wait”. The company also stated that it is planning to rewrite the rules. Huawei Mobile India posted the teaser on its official Facebook page along with some indication about what to expect.

The caption of the Facebook post said, “It’s worth the wait! EMUI 9.1 is coming soon to give you an immersive experience”. Huawei also stated that EMUI 9.1 will provide “an innovative performance and system speed enhancements”. The accompanying image also shared some key features that Huawei has added in EMUI 9.1. However, before we jump in to discuss these features, let’s talk about the devices that will get this update. The teaser comes a little less than two weeks after Huawei shared a list of devices that will get EMIU 9.1.

Huawei also revealed that the update will be rolling out this month. In fact, the company has already rolled out the update to the first batch of compatible devices. The first batch of devices includes the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei 20X and the Huawei 20 RS Porsche Design. According to the recently revealed list includes the smartphones that will get EMUI 9.1 in the second batch. Eligible devices include P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate 9, Mate 9 Pro, Y9 2019, Y6 2019, Y5 2019, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Nova 3e and Nova 4.

Huawei EMUI 9.1 Update details

According to the teaser, EMUI 9.1 update will introduce one hand gesture navigation to the devices. The upcoming update will also feature GPU Turbo 3.0, AI Video Editor, and more. Huawei also teased advanced features such as the Huawei Share Onehop and Wireless Projection. The EMUI 9.1 update is based on Android 9 Pie out of the box. It is likely that Huawei wants to update all its devices to the latest operating system.