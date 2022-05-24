comscore Huawei has ended its partnership with Leica
Huawei has confirmed that it has ended its partnership with Leica. This means that the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro were the last Leica branded phones that the company released.

Huawei P50

Huawei has confirmed that it has ended its partnership with German lens manufacturer, Leica. This means that Huawei’s P50 and P50 Pro smartphones, which were launched earlier this year, are the last of company’s Leica-branded smartphones. It also means that the Huawei Mate 50 series, which is expected to launch later this year, will come sans Leica branding. Also Read - Xiaomi Smart Band 7 retail box leaked: All you need to know

“We can confirm that the cooperation between our two companies ended on 31 March,” Huawei confirmed in a statement to Android Authority. Also Read - Xiaomi announces its partnership with Leica for the release of a flagship phone in July

To recall, Huawei announced a partnership with Leica back in 2016 with the two companies collaborating over research and development, design, co-engineering, user experience. At the time, the two companies had collaborated over the company’s Huawei’s P9 series smartphones. Post that, Huawei and Leica also extended their partnership to the former’s Mate 9 series smartphones. Subsequently, the two companies had launched several Leica-branded smartphones including the Huawei P10 series, Huawei P30 series, Huawei P50 series, Huawei Mate 10 series, Mate 40 series, Mate 30 series, and the Huawei Mate X2 among others. Also Read - After US, Canada bans China's Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Interestingly, Leica branding remained missing from the company’s Mate P50 Pocket foldable display smartphone that was launched last year.

It is worth noting that the news of Huawei and Leica parting ways comes just a day after Xiaomi announced its own partnership with Leica. As a part of the partnership, Xiaomi and Leica will cooperate on a host of things from optical design to tuning aesthetic orientations, the innovative technologies, product philosophies and imaging preferences among other things.

“We will provide consumers in the field of mobile photography exceptional image quality, classic Leica aesthetics, unrestricted creativity, and will open a new era of mobile imaging.” Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera AG had said on announcing the partnership.

Xiaomi hasn’t announced which smartphone series the two companies will collaborate on. However, reports hint towards Xiaomi’s first Leica-branded smartphone to arrive sometime in July this year. Reports also suggest that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could be the company’s first Leica-branded smartphone. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the specifics.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi isn’t the only company that is working with a lens-maker for their cameras. Both OnePlus and Oppo are working with Hasselblad for developing their premium smartphones.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2022 11:09 AM IST

