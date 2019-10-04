Huawei Enjoy 10 images, key specifications spotted on TENAA

Last month, Huawei took the wraps off its latest Enjoy 10 Plus smartphone in China. Now, the Chinese company is expected to launch the Huawei Enjoy 10 device. A Huawei phone with ART-TL00x product number has made an appearance on the Chinese certification site – TENAA. Evan Blass claims that the device will be called Enjoy 10. The tipster has also shared press images of the device, which will be a lower-cost alternative to Enjoy 10 Plus.

The listing not only reveals the key specifications of the phone, but also the design. The leaked renders suggest that the Huawei Enjoy 10 will offer a punch-hole display design. Around the back, you will get a dual rear camera setup, which will be assisted by flash. There is no physical fingerprint sensor on the rear side of the phone. This further indicates that this will be Huawei’s budget device. Comparatively, the Plus variant of the Enjoy 10 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

As for the specifications, the Enjoy 10 will feature a 6.39-inch display with 720p resolution, as per TENAA listing. In terms of camera department, the handset could pack a 48-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary camera sensor. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. Inside, the Huawei phone might pack the company’s home-brewed Kirin 710F chipset.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The listing further says Huawei will add a 3,900mAh battery inside the Huawei Enjoy 10 smartphone. It is unknown whether the handset will offer support for fast charging or not. Besides, the Enjoy 10 Plus comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It offers a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. The smartphone houses a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display running at FHD+ resolution.