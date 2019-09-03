Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is planning to launch a mid-range smartphone in China on September 5. As per an official teaser on Weibo, this smartphone in question is the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus. The teaser also gives a glimpse at the smartphone’s design, color options, and key features.

The video embedded below reveals that the upcoming Huawei smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup at the back. Additionally, it will also come with a pop-up front camera. At the back will be a physical fingerprint sensor. In other words, there won’t be an in-display sensor. The color variants teased seem very familiar to what grace the Huawei P30 Pro. These color options include black, jade green, flame red, and a gradient white variant.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus features, specifications (expected)

Ahead of the September 5 launch, the Enjoy 10 Plus was spotted on TENAA. This listing gives us an idea on what kind of features and specifications we can expect. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.59-inch display with HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution.

Under the hood will be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. It is also likely to come with RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. On the storage front, there will be up to 128GB on offer. On the software front, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box, wrapped under EMUI 9.1.

The smartphone’s talking point however will be its photography chops. As mentioned, there will be a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.

With Inputs from IANS