comscore Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch on September 5: Expected prices, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far
News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far

News

Huawei, in the meantime, is also gearing up for a massive launch later this month. Its flagship Mate 30 series will be unveiled in Germany on September 19.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 9:21 AM IST
huawei-enjoy-10-plus-china-launch-teaser

Image Credit: Weibo

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is planning to launch a mid-range smartphone in China on September 5. As per an official teaser on Weibo, this smartphone in question is the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus. The teaser also gives a glimpse at the smartphone’s design, color options, and key features.

The video embedded below reveals that the upcoming Huawei smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup at the back. Additionally, it will also come with a pop-up front camera. At the back will be a physical fingerprint sensor. In other words, there won’t be an in-display sensor. The color variants teased seem very familiar to what grace the Huawei P30 Pro. These color options include black, jade green, flame red, and a gradient white variant.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus features, specifications (expected)

Ahead of the September 5 launch, the Enjoy 10 Plus was spotted on TENAA. This listing gives us an idea on what kind of features and specifications we can expect. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.59-inch display with HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution.

Under the hood will be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. It is also likely to come with RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. On the storage front, there will be up to 128GB on offer. On the software front, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box, wrapped under EMUI 9.1.

The smartphone’s talking point however will be its photography chops. As mentioned, there will be a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 9:21 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report

News

Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19
Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

News

Nokia leads Android smartphone makers with software update

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone