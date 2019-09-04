comscore Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus leak reveals alleged prices, press renders
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus renders, prices leaked ahead of September 5 launch
News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus renders, prices leaked ahead of September 5 launch

News

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus will replace the Enjoy 9 Plus. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow in China. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus.

  • Published: September 4, 2019 4:38 PM IST
leaked-huawei-enjoy-10-plus-render

Image Credit: Gizmochina

Huawei will be launching the much-rumored Enjoy 10 Plus smartphone in China tomorrow. As the name suggests, this new smartphone will replace the Enjoy 9 Plus. Ahead of the official launch, we have come across many leaks. Adding to the list is a new Enjoy 10 Plus leak that reveals the alleged pricing.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus leaked prices

The latest leak, courtesy of China Telecom listing, confirms that the upcoming Huawei smartphone will launch in four variants. Alleged color options include Magic Night Black, Realm of Sky (Blue), Red Teal Orange and Emerald Green, Gizmochina reports.

The listing also hints at the variants’ prices. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM will cost CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000). The next model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM will cost CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100). The third model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will cost CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will cost CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,100).

Expected features, specifications

Ahead of the September 5 launch, the Enjoy 10 Plus was spotted on TENAA. This listing gives us an idea on what kind of features and specifications we can expect. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.59-inch display with HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution.

Under the hood will be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. It is also likely to come with RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. On the storage front, there will be up to 128GB on offer. On the software front, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box, wrapped under EMUI 9.1.

The smartphone’s talking point however will be its photography chops. As mentioned, there will be a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 4, 2019 4:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
News
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Gears 5 Review

Gaming

Gears 5 Review

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Deals

Flipkart mobile bonanza sale: Asus 5Z to get Rs 5,000 discount

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

News

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus renders, prices leaked

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus renders, prices leaked
Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders show total 7 cameras

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked renders show total 7 cameras
Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery

News

Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report

News

Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Blue Fest : कल से शुरू होगी सैमसंग ब्लू फेस्ट, मिलेंगे ये धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Gionee ने भारत में F9 Plus स्मार्टफोन को 7,690 रुपये कीमत में लॉन्च किया, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Vivo Carnival Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, इन Vivo स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Realme 5 Pro की आज शाम 4 बजे एक बार फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल, इन ऑफर्स के साथ होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध

Chandrayaan 2 चांद के और करीब पहुंचा, सफलतापूर्वक पूरा हुआ दूसरा चरण


News

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
News
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019
Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed

News

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed
Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features

News

Acer launches new 'Chromebook 314' in India ahead of IFA 2019: Price, features
Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE with 4.7-inch display may launch in 2020
Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

News

Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem