Huawei will be launching the much-rumored Enjoy 10 Plus smartphone in China tomorrow. As the name suggests, this new smartphone will replace the Enjoy 9 Plus. Ahead of the official launch, we have come across many leaks. Adding to the list is a new Enjoy 10 Plus leak that reveals the alleged pricing.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus leaked prices

The latest leak, courtesy of China Telecom listing, confirms that the upcoming Huawei smartphone will launch in four variants. Alleged color options include Magic Night Black, Realm of Sky (Blue), Red Teal Orange and Emerald Green, Gizmochina reports.

The listing also hints at the variants’ prices. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM will cost CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000). The next model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM will cost CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,100). The third model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will cost CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). Lastly, the top model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM will cost CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,100).

Expected features, specifications

Ahead of the September 5 launch, the Enjoy 10 Plus was spotted on TENAA. This listing gives us an idea on what kind of features and specifications we can expect. The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 6.59-inch display with HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution.

Under the hood will be a Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. It is also likely to come with RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. On the storage front, there will be up to 128GB on offer. On the software front, it will run Android Pie out-of-the-box, wrapped under EMUI 9.1.

The smartphone’s talking point however will be its photography chops. As mentioned, there will be a triple-camera setup at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there will be a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for selfies and video calling.