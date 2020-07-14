comscore Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

News

The latest update for the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus fixes 5 critical and 9 high levels of CVE found in the recent build.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 5:43 PM IST
huawei enjoy 10 plus

Huawei has started to roll out a new software update for its Enjoy 10 Plus smartphone. The update brings in the latest July 2020 security patch to the device. Apart from security fixes, there are no additional fixes or stability improvements. Also Read - Huawei Mate V foldable device could launch soon

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update bumps up the software build version number to EMUI 10.0.0.167, based on the Android 10 OS. However, its firmware size is unknown at the moment. The update does not bring any new features, HuaweiUpdate reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with July 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Huawei files patent for smartphone design with an attachable zoom lens

Watch: Poco M2 Pro Camera Review

The July 2020 security update fixes a host of security bugs in the device. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security and kernel components. Huawei patch notes additionally mention fixes for 5 critical and 9 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels bugs were found. Also Read - Huawei could use Mediatek chipsets on its flagship phones from 2021

The Enjoy 10 Plus update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus features and specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme C11 First Impressions: New entrant in entry-level segment

Also Read

Realme C11 First Impressions: New entrant in entry-level segment

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus has a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched

News

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched

Realme C11 First Impressions

Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

News

Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Most Popular

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched

Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

News

Huawei's next Mate foldable device could borrow Samsung's design

हिंदी समाचार

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया एक किफायती स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे

देश के सारे फीचर फोनों को स्मार्टफोन से बदलने की योजना: आईसीईए

रियलमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh पावर बैंक

Realme ने 6,000mAh बैटरी वाला फोन किया टीज, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

सैमसंग लॉन्च कर सकती है एक किफायती स्मार्टफोन, जिसमें होंगे फ्लैगशिप फीचर्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch
News
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ gets July 2020 security patch
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched

News

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched
Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

News

Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging
Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

News

Realme C11 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers