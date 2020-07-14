Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update brings July security patch

Huawei has started to roll out a new software update for its Enjoy 10 Plus smartphone. The update brings in the latest July 2020 security patch to the device. Apart from security fixes, there are no additional fixes or stability improvements. Also Read - Huawei Mate V foldable device could launch soon

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update bumps up the software build version number to EMUI 10.0.0.167, based on the Android 10 OS. However, its firmware size is unknown at the moment. The update does not bring any new features, HuaweiUpdate reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with July 2020 Android security patch. Also Read - Huawei files patent for smartphone design with an attachable zoom lens

The July 2020 security update fixes a host of security bugs in the device. One of these flaws could have exploited the smartphone’s data file security and kernel components. Huawei patch notes additionally mention fixes for 5 critical and 9 high levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. However, no medium and low CVE levels bugs were found. Also Read - Huawei could use Mediatek chipsets on its flagship phones from 2021

The Enjoy 10 Plus update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus features and specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 24-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus has a HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a Fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.