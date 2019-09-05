Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus with 16MP pop-up camera goes official

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched a new smartphone in China called Enjoy 10 Plus. Successor to last year’s Enjoy 9 Plus, the new smartphone comes with a budget-friendly price tag along with interesting features. These include a notch-less display, thanks to a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with triple rear cameras, and the specifications are similar to the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). Here is all you need to know.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus pricing

The Enjoy 10 Plus will be offered in four color options – Black, Blue, Red and Green (Gizmochina reports). You will be able to choose between three storage variants, all featuring 128GB storage. The base model with 4GB RAM is available for RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,100). The higher variant with 6GB RAM will be available for RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,100). Lastly, the top end model with 8GB RAM will set you back by RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,100).

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus specifications and features

The smartphone houses a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display running at FHD+ resolution 1080×2340 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned earlier, it is a notch-less design with a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent, as claimed by Huawei.

Under the hood is a Kirin 710F octa-core SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. For additional storage, you have a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 skin on top. Features like GPU Turbo 3.0 for enhanced gaming and 4D shock is also present.

Coming to the highlight, the is a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera.

The fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication is at the back. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type-C port.