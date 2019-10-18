Last month, Huawei launched a mid-range smartphone called the Enjoy 10 Plus. Now, the Chinese company has launched a more affordable variant of the device in its home country. Dubbed, Huawei Enjoy 10, the smartphone will go on sale starting November 1. Read on to find out everything about the new Huawei Enjoy 10.

Prices and availability

There are three variants of the new Huawei smartphone to choose from. These include the base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM that costs CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000). The mid model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM costs CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000). The top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM also costs CNY 1,399. In comparison, prices for the Enjoy 10 Plus start from CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,100), and go up to CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,100).

Buyer can choose from multiple color variants, including Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, Breathing Crystal, and Acacia Red. Pre-orders for the new device in China start today, and shipments kick off on November 1.

Enjoy 10 features, specifications

As far as features and specs are concerned, the Enjoy 10 comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ (1560×720 pixels) display. Under the hood is a Kirin 710F chipset. The internal memory mentioned above can be expanded using a microSD card.

For photography, there is a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. Up front punched into the display is an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie snapper. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery without fast charging support. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1.

In comparison, the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launched with a 6.59-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, which includes 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and it runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1.