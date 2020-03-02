comscore Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC | BGR India
Huawei Enjoy 10e launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 10e is the fourth smartphone in the Enjoy 10 series. It comes with a waterdrop notch display and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

  Published: March 2, 2020 10:32 AM IST
Huawei Enjoy 10e

Huawei Enjoy 10e has been launched as the fourth model in the Enjoy series. The smartphone joins the Enjoy 10, Enjoy 10S and the Enjoy 10 Plus. The new device sports a waterdrop notch display like other phones in this series. The smartphone has been made official in China. We might see the device makes its way to other markets with a different name.

Huawei Enjoy 10e: Specifications and Price

In China, the Huawei Enjoy 10e starts at RMB 949 (around Rs 9,800). There is no word on the international availability or global price just yet. The smartphone will go on pre-order from March 5. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is priced at RMB 999 (Rs 10,300) while the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 1,199 (around Rs 12,400). The smartphone is available with a discount of RMB 50 during the pre-sale. It comes in three colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.4 percent. Powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, it comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The processor is the same as the one used on the Honor 8A Play, Vivo Y3 and Xiaomi Mi Play. There is also a microSD card slot for expandable storage on the device.

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

For imaging, the Huawei Enjoy 10e comes with a dual rear camera setup. The main camera uses a 13-megapixel lens with a wide f/1.8 aperture. It is followed by an LED flash and a second 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is also support for 1080p video recording. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports only 10W charging. It runs EMUI 10 based on Android 10 and supports dual SIM connectivity. The only thing it lacks is a fingerprint reader.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 10:32 AM IST

