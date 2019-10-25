comscore Huawei Enjoy 10s launched in China; specifications and more
Huawei Enjoy 10s with Kirin 710F and 6GB RAM launched in China

The new smartphone, Huawei Enjoy 10s is a rebranded version of the recently announced Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition). For some context, Honor launched this new smartphone just a week back in China.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 9:22 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei has just launched a new smartphone in the Chinese market. The new smartphone, Huawei Enjoy 10s is a rebranded version of the recently announced Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition). For some context, Honor launched this new smartphone just a week back in China. The specifications and design of this new device seem identical to each other. Regardless, let’s talk about the pricing, availability, and specifications of the new device. As per the announcement, the new Huawei Enjoy 10s is now available on pre-order through VMall. The company has priced the device at 1,599 RMB which is about Rs 16,016 on conversion. The device will go on sale from November 11 in Black, Green, and Gradient variants.

Huawei Enjoy 10s specifications

Enjoy 10s, the rebranded version of Honor 20 Lite (Youth Edition) comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display. The display sports 20:9 aspect ratio with waterdrop notch and FHD+ resolution. The company also claims that the display is TUV Rheinland certified for improved readability. Similar to the 20 Lite, Enjoy 10s also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication. The device is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Huawei has kept the dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Talking about the cameras, we get a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The rear camera setup sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Beyond this, users also get an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The company has also added a super night scene mode, AI scene recognition, and a portrait mode in the app.

Huawei Enjoy 10s features Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1.1. Moving forward, the device runs on a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. For connectivity, Enjoy 10s buyers will get dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio socket.

