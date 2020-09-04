comscore Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Not only does it offer 5G connectivity, the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus also come with attractive specifications.

  Published: September 4, 2020 2:09 PM IST
Huawei Enjoy 20 and 20 Plus

Like all popular smartphone manufacturers who have affordable 5G phones, Huawei also has them, and it’s called the Huawei Enjoy 20 Series. There are two smartphones in this series, namely the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus, which have now been officially launched after appearing in many leaks. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series with MediaTek Dimensity 720, 820 chipsets could bring 5G to the masses

Not only does it offer 5G connectivity, the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus also come with attractive specifications. Both rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, but few differences inherit it from one another. Also Read - PUBG Ban: China asks India to “correct its mistakes” after imposing ban on 118 apps

Price and availability

The Huawei Enjoy 20 will be made available in Black, Gradient Blue, Forest Green, and Pink colors with a price tag starting from 1,699 Yuan (around Rs 17,000) for the 4GB + 128GB version and 1,899 Yuan (around Rs 19,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 launch could happen very soon, passes FCC certification along with Pixel 4A 5G

While the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, the smartphone which is available in color variants such as Black, Green, Silver, and Blue-Pink Gradient starts at 2,299 Yuan (around Rs 23,000), and the highest model, 8GB + 128GB, carries a price tag of 2,499 Yuan (around Rs 25,000). Both the Huawei Enjoy 20 or Enjoy 20 Plus are currently available on pre-order on Vmall, and the shipping starts from September 10.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, which is the highest variant, comes with a 6.63-inch LCD screen that offers Full HD Plus resolution (1080×2400 pixels) and has a high aspect ratio 20:9. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. It achieves this thanks to a motorized pop-up design that houses a single 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls.

While on the back, there is a triple-camera setup built into a circular camera module similar to what we saw on the flagship Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The three cameras consist of a 48-megapixel primary camera that has an f / 1.8 aperture paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera (f / 2.8) and a 2-megapixel macro lens (f / 2.4) for taking close-up photos.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is powered by Dimensity 720, which is one of the new mid-range chipsets from MediaTek with 5G support built on a 7nm process and comes in a 2x core Cortex-A76 configuration with Mali G57 as a graphics processor.

In order for Dimensity 720 to work more optimally, Enjoy 20 Plus has embedded LPDDR4X RAM between 6GB or 8GB and 128GB of internal storage, which can still be expanded via an NM card up to 256GB.

Complementing the specs, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Android 10 as an operating system with an EMUI 10.1 interface on it, and a 4,200 mAh battery to keep it running all day long. Another highlight on this smartphone is the support for 40 Watt fast charging technology.

Huawei Enjoy 20 specifications

Moving to the Enjoy 20, we get an LCD panel with a 6.6-inch screen span like the Pro version. But the regular model only delivers HD Plus resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and supports the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The motorized pop-up design has also been changed to a simpler waterdrop notch at the top of the screen to accommodate one 8-megapixel selfie camera.

There is also a rear triple-camera setup, which this time is housed in a square camera module. Where the three cameras include a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 features a Dimensity 720 SoC accompanied by a choice of 4GB or 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which also supports a microSD card to allow users to increase storage capacity up to 512GB. The rest of the Enjoy 20 specifications are the same as what the Enjoy 20 Plus has to offer, except for a larger 5,000mAh battery. But the Enjoy 20 loses 40W of fast-charging and has switched to a standard 10W charger.

Best Sellers