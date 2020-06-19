The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro has been launched in China. The device comes with a high refresh rate display, 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and more. The newly launched Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro price starts from RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,510 in India. Huawei is selling the device in three colors, including Magic Night Black, Dark Blue, and Galaxy Silver. Read on to know more about it.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro: Specifications, features

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is equipped with a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It features a waterdrop-style notched display and has 180Hz touch sampling rate. The IPS LCD screen operates at Full HD+ resolution. It is powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 800 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

You also get the option to expand the internal storage. As for the cameras, there are a total of three cameras at the back of the phone. It includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera or capturing selfies. It runs EMUI 10.1 based Android 10 OS.

The Enjoy 20 Pro sports a 4,000mAh battery, which is supported by 22.5W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the newly launched Huawei phone supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C port. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro: Price, sale details and more

The 6GB RAM of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is priced at RMB 1,999, which is around Rs 21,510 in India. The 8GB RAM model is priced at RMB 2,299, which is roughly Rs 24,730. It is already up for pre-order in China and will go on its first sale on June 24. At the moment, it is unknown whether the newly launched Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will also be launched in the international market.