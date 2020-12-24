Huawei Enjoy 20 SE launched: Price, specifications

has launched a new mid-range smartphone, the Enjoy 20 SE, in China. The device will be made available for pre-ordering from December 26 via Vmall in two RAM/storage variants, 4GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Yuan 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,600) and 8GB RAM/128GB storage priced at Yuan 1,499 (approximately Rs 16,900). It will be made available in Magic Night Black, Qijing Forest and Dawn Gold colour options. The company is yet to reveal if and when the device will be launched globally. Also Read - Huawei MateBook D 15 2021, MateBook D 14 2021 laptops launched: Price, specifications, features

Key features of the SE include a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display, a 5,000mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8, 8 Pro with Kirin 985 SoC and 66W fast charge support launched

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE: Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 20 SE sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 710A octa-core processor paired with a Mali G51 MP4 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Also Read - Honor no more a part of Huawei, will continue business as usual

The device runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own 10.1 skin on top. It does not come with Google Play services, and instead uses (HMS). All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The Enjoy 20 SE sports a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and allows front camera based face unlock. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.