Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

Huawei has long been rumored to work on a new mid-range smartphone with affordable 5G support, which reportedly falls under the Enjoy 20 Series line. The devices are said to be marketed as Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus, which appeared in a lot of leaks, including the latest one showcasing its live images. And now, Huawei has finally come out to confirm the existence of these two new smartphones.

Not only that, they even announced the launch schedule for their two smartphones. Based on Huawei's official announcement on Weibo, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Series duo is scheduled to launch on September 3. Moreover, Huawei's teaser poster reveals that the Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus will both have a rear triple-camera setup. But what makes it different is the camera design.

Also Read - Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

Where Enjoy 20 uses a square camera module, while the Plus version is circular. This is in line with what we previously saw in a recently leaked live shot. Huawei still hides the two smartphones’ fronts, but previous leaks reveal that the Enjoy 20 will pack a waterdrop notch design. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to carry a motorized pop-up camera design.

Huawei Enjoy 20 specifications

As for the specifications, the Huawei Enjoy 20 is said to have a 6.6-inch LCD screen that offers Full HD Plus resolution with a small notch at the top to house an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Meanwhile, the rear triple-camera setup will include a 13-megapixel primary camera. It is paired with a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For powering the device, it will reportedly mount MediaTek’s 5G processor with the codename MT6853. This seems to be Dimensity 720 SoC accompanied by 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, to keep it running all day long, the smartphone will run on the Android 10 operating system. It has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus features

Moving to the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, this smartphone is also rumored to have the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC that comes with RAM options between 6GB or 8GB and 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro features a 6.63-inch FHD+ display and also supports a 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, this smartphone will pack a notch-free design with a motorized pop-up module. It is home to a single 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies or video calls.

On the back, the Enjoy 20 Pro will have a 48-megapixel primary camera combined with an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. There’s also a 4,200 mAh battery to keep it running, and it comes with 40W fast charging support.