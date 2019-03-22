Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e and MediaPad M5 Youth Edition to debut on March 25: Report

Huawei is reportedly all set to host an event on March 25 in China. The company has shared a few posters on Weibo, hinting that it will launch three devices in the coming days. The posters suggest that the company will be launching the Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e smartphones, and a new MediaPad M5 Youth Edition device.

One of the posters reveals that the Huawei Enjoy 9S will feature three cameras on the rear side. The setup could include a 24-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. The name of the third sensor is not mentioned. Gizmochina reported that “the three cameras are arranged vertically on the left of the phone with two of them sharing the same housing.”

The posters also reveal that the smartphone will be equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and offer AI-based features. It will ship with EMUI 9.0 skin. Huawei could offer the device in 128GB storage variant. The Enjoy 9e, on the other hand, will also be launched alongside, which will be a more affordable version. The device is said to pack a single 13-megapixel rear camera.

The handset might not come with any fingerprint scanner, as per the poster. But, the cited source asserted that the company could incorporate one on the front for security purposes. Furthermore, the poster claims that the Huawei Enjoy 9e will support Huawei SuperSound technology, FM Radio, and offer 64GB of storage variant. Lastly, Huawei could either name its new tab as MediaPad M5 Youth Edition or MediaPad M5 Lite.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

One of the posters of the alleged MediaPad M5 Lite reveals that the device will lack a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, similar to the 10-inch model that was launched back in 2018. Huawei will reportedly stuff in a massive 5,100mAh battery. The device will be powered by the newer Kirin 710 chipset. It could offer the company’s Histen 3D audio feature, and come with a front-facing camera.