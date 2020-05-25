Huawei Enjoy Z 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 800 launched

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G is the latest smartphone from the Chinese company in its home market. It is also the first smartphone from the company to use MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset instead of its own Kirin processor. The use of Dimensity 800 allows Huawei Enjoy Z 5G to become an affordable 5G smartphone. The Chinese smartphone is already a leading player in the 5G smartphone segment. With the new model, it is expanding its reach in the affordable segment as well. Also Read - Huawei files trademark for Mate Watch brand; hinting at launch of premium smartwatch

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G: Price in China, Specifications

In China, Huawei Enjoy Z 5G starts at RMB 1,699 (around Rs 18,100) and comes in dark blue, sakura snow clear sky and magic night black colors. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Huawei claims 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and there is a dewdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone comes in three different storage options. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and is priced at RMB 1,699.

You can double the storage to 128GB by paying RMB 1,899 (around Rs 20,200). The third model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is priced at RMB 2,199 (around Rs 23,400). There is also support for expandable storage via proprietary NanoMemory card slot. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is an octa-core 5G chipset. It has four Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The 5G chipset relies on NATT MC4 GPU for graphics duties. For photography, Huawei Enjoy Z 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. The main camera uses a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. The Chinese smartphone notes that there is electronic image stabilization (EIS) for smoother videos. It runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 out of the box. There is a 4,000mAh battery and support for 22.5W fast charge as well.