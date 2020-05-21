Huawei Enjoy Z 5G spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch

Huawei is gearing up to launch another 5G handset and this time it is the Huawei Enjoy Z. The phone has been spotted in a bunch of leaks recently. The phone surfaced on several Chinese tech blogs about two days ago. Then later the first images of the Enjoy Z popped up online. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3 with active noise cancellation now available in India: Price, Features

Now thanks to a new leak by Digital Chat Station, we have has a look at the phone already. However, the Huawei Enjoy Z recently also popped up on popular benchmarking website Geekbench. The model number of the phone here is Huawei DVC-AN00. Also Read - Huawei will no longer receive TSMC chipsets due to US restriction

Watch: Realme Narzo 10 Review

The Geekbench results show a smartphone powered by the MediaTek MT6873 SoC. This is the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 800 on the Huawei Enjoy Z. The 7nm processor features four bigger ARM Cortex-A76 cores along with four smaller ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. For graphics, the SoC gets the bundled Mali-G57MC4 GPU, a quad-core variant of the Mali-G57. The phone also manages to score 2539 points in the single-core score and bags 8436 points in the multi-core tests. The variant in use here is a 6GB RAM one that unsurprisingly comes with Android 10 out of the box. Also Read - Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched

Huawei Enjoy Z: Expected specifications

Previous reports on the Huawei Enjoy Z have suggested that the phone could be available in three colors. Further, it could have a triple-camera layout on the back along with an LED flash. The main camera sensor here is expected to be a 48-megapixel one. Other rumors around the device include the presence of a 90Hz refresh-rate screen and a traditional water-drop notch on the top for the front-facing camera.

As per other previous reports, Huawei Enjoy Z is a planned 5G device that will bring the capabilities of 5G networks to the masses in its home-country China. The brand has already announced that the phone is set to be unveiled on May 24, 2020. It is as of now unknown if the smartphone will launch outside the country in international markets. Hence, its availability in India is also questionable.