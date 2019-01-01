comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment
News

Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment

News

Huawei would report sales revenue of USD 108.5 billion, up 21 percent year-on-year

  • Published: January 1, 2019 12:19 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei expects to see a 21 percent rise in revenue for 2018, its chairman said Thursday despite a year of “unfair treatment” which saw its products banned in several countries over security concerns.

Huawei would report sales revenue of USD 108.5 billion, up 21 percent year-on-year, rotating chairman Guo Ping said in a New Year message to staff.

Guo also said the firm had signed 26 commercial contracts for its 5G technology despite what he described as a year of “incredibly unfair treatment”.

“Huawei has never and will never present a security threat,” Guo wrote in the message titled “Fire is the Test of Gold”.

“Setbacks will only makes us more courageous, and incredibly unfair treatment will drive us to become the world’s number one,” he added.

The company has been under fire this year, with Washington leading efforts to blacklist Huawei internationally.

A top Huawei executive was also arrested in Canada earlier this month at the request of the US, which is engaged in a bruising trade war with China.

This month, Britain’s largest mobile provider BT announced it was removing Huawei equipment from its 4G cellular network after the foreign intelligence service singled out the company as a security risk.

In November, New Zealand’s intelligence agency barred Huawei equipment in the rollout of the country’s 5G network on the same grounds.

Australia and the United States also enacted similar bans earlier this year, leaving Canada the only country in the “Five Eyes” intelligence network not to take steps against the Chinese firm.

Huawei founder Ren is a former People’s Liberation Army engineer and there are concerns of close links with the Chinese military and government, which the firm has constantly denied.

Last week, the Chinese tech firm sought to dispel the fears around its technology by taking the unprecedented step of opening its research and development labs to media.

“Banning a particular company cannot resolve cybersecurity concerns,” Huawei’s rotating chairman Ken Hu told reporters.

“Huawei’s record is clean.”

Meanwhile, chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on December 1, is fighting extradition to the US where she faces charges of violating Iranian trade-related sanctions.

She has been released on bail and is now living under electronic surveillance in a luxury home in Vancouver.

Following her arrest, two Canadians were detained in China on grounds of national security in what has largely been seen as retaliation for Meng’s case. (AFP) PMS PMS

  • Published Date: January 1, 2019 12:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone battery replacement program is ending today in India
thumb-img
News
Fitbit Charge 3 launched in India at Rs 13,990
thumb-img
News
Microsoft Surface Go now available in India exclusively on Flipkart, priced at Rs 38,599
thumb-img
News
Chinese kid sells kidney to buy iPhone 4, now disabled for life

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices cut in India

Indian firm makes electronic chip to help curb call drop, facilitate 5G

Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment

AI could be first 'resident' of Mars: Elon Musk

Happy New Year: Google kicks off 2019 with an animated doodle

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment

News

Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment
Huawei's share in premium smartphone segment hits double digits

News

Huawei's share in premium smartphone segment hits double digits
Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) launched in China

News

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) launched in China
Chinese firms offer subsidies on Huawei phones in show of support

News

Chinese firms offer subsidies on Huawei phones in show of support
Huawei Y7 (2019) full specifications and renders leaked

News

Huawei Y7 (2019) full specifications and renders leaked

हिंदी समाचार

वनप्लस 6 को मिलनी शुरू हुई ओपन Beta 10 अपडेट

Realme 1 को मिली नई सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, कैमरा क्वॉलिटी में सुधार के साथ ये हैं बदलाव

रिलायंस जियो हैप्पी न्यू ईयर ऑफर, रिचार्ज पर पाएं 100 प्रतिशत कैशबैक

JioPhone के साथ छह महीनों के लिए अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा ऐसे पाएं केवल 1,095 रुपये में

Moto G7 वॉटरड्रॉप नॉच और 3.5mm हेडफोन जैक के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices cut in India
News
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A Pro 49 prices cut in India
Indian firm makes electronic chip to help curb call drop, facilitate 5G

News

Indian firm makes electronic chip to help curb call drop, facilitate 5G
Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment

News

Huawei expects 21% revenue rise despite 'unfair' treatment
AI could be first 'resident' of Mars: Elon Musk

News

AI could be first 'resident' of Mars: Elon Musk
Happy New Year: Google kicks off 2019 with an animated doodle

News

Happy New Year: Google kicks off 2019 with an animated doodle