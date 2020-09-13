comscore Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera
Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera and five rear lenses

Huawei looks set to launch a smartphone with a camera under the display. It is also expected to feature five rear cameras.

  Published: September 13, 2020 3:15 PM IST
Huawei is set to launch a smartphone with a camera under the display. Information regarding the same as well as renderings have leaked on the internet. This phone is also expected to feature five rear lenses, something that has been previously seen in the Nokia 9.1 PureView. Also Read - Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

This information was published by the Dutch website, Let’s Go Digital, which has a good record of getting its leaks right. As the publication recalls, Huawei is known for launching devices with high-quality camera systems, generally developed and manufactured in partnership with Leica. Also Read - Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

The company had also experimented with a five-camera system at the rear when it launched the P40 Pro Plus in March 2020. The phone featured a 50-megapixel primary sensor. This was accompanied by an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a ToF (Time-of-Flight) sensor, and a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. Also Read - HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, wearables and IoT devices

Huawei under-display camera smartphone

The new device from the Chinese manufacturer is expected to go a step further. Its front fascia is fully occupied by the screen. That’s right, without any notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera. Instead, the front camera sensor will be under the display.

This is something that has already been done before, with the launch of the ZTE Axon 20 5G. This smartphone features a 32-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture under its screen. It can take photos in HDR and record videos in Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) at 30 FPS.

Renderings of Huawei’s new phone appeared in the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), which is the Chinese patent office. These patents were registered in October 2019, but the documentation was only approved and published on September 11, 2020.

In the virtual drawings sent by Huawei, the device can be seen in three model variants. Each has the rear cameras placed in a different position. In one of them, the five lenses are right in the center of the device. Meanwhile, in the others, they appear on the left or right side.

Best Sellers