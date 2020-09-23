Huawei is likely to become the second phone brand to launch a product with an under-display camera. The company is busy filing patents for new designs, and it seems they mean business. The new patent suggests this phone could feature the front camera under the display. The technology made its debut with the ZTE Axon 20 5G a few weeks back and will be sold in China. While Xiaomi talked up its focus on the feature for next year. Also Read - Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

Meanwhile, Huawei’s second patent reported via Lets Go Digital, features a phone with a periscope zoom lens at the back. This setup is different from the first patent issued by the brand. That one had a penta-camera setup at the back. The patent was filed with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) earlier this month. Filing patents usually does not entail that a product will be announced for buyers. But even then, looking at the interest of Huawei in the camera department, we’re hopeful they do manage to launch the device. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

The use of under-display camera allows phone makers to avoid using notch or the punch hole design. This way, not only do you get a uniform design but also bigger display real estate for viewing. The good thing is the feature will not be exclusive to premium devices. Making sure everyone gets to experience it.

Huawei delays Mate 40 launch to next year

As per well-known leaker, Evan Blass, the Huawei Mate 40 will not be available in stores until 2021. However, its announcement could take place next October. The Huawei Mate 30 series was launched in September last year. It was Huawei’s first flagship without Google Mobile Services (GMS). This series was sold exclusively in China for months and made its entry into the world market in November last year. With a very similar sales policy, Huawei could bring the Mate 40s (vanilla, Pro, and Pro+) to market no earlier than the end of the year or even in 2021.