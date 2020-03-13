comscore Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked via Amazon listing | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Freebuds 3 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of launch
News

Huawei Freebuds 3 India price leaked on Amazon ahead of launch

News

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 leaked price suggests that the truly wireless earbuds will directly compete with the Apple AirPods 2.

  • Published: March 13, 2020 3:05 PM IST
huawei freebuds 3 red

Credit - GizmoChina

Chinese technology company Huawei announced the FreeBuds 3 back in IFA 2019. The FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds were then reported to launch later this month in India. Now a new discovery has revealed the price of the upcoming Huawei earbuds via a few lines of code on the Amazon website.

Related Stories


According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 will be priced at Rs 14,990. This will put the truly wireless earbuds directly up against the second-generation Apple AirPods. The Huawei earbuds are also already listed on Huawei’s official website in India.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

The source code reveals that the Rs 14,990 tag is the ‘listing price’ of the product. It is likely that the final price could be even lower than this. The leaked price puts the Huawei FreeBuds 3 competing with the Apple AirPods 2 which are priced at Rs 14,900 in India. However, the earbuds have one edge over the Apple AirPods 2 in terms of features. The buds support wireless charging via the stock case. On the other hand, Apple AirPods 2 users need to pay another Rs 1,000 to get the feature.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

To recall, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 feature an in-ear stem-shaped design. They come with a circular charging case that supports wireless charging. The truly wireless earbuds are expected to provide a battery life of 4 hours on a single charge. This is via the 30mah batteries on each earbud. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by the company’s Kirin A1 SoC for wearable technology.

The earbuds also feature BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC. It also comes with a patented BT-UHD transmission protocol. This lets the buds sport up to 6.5Mbps transmitting speeds. The buds also feature 14.2mm dynamic drivers along with Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology. This lets them perform in low latency while consuming lesser power.

Huawei Freebuds 3 with wireless charging and noise cancellation to launch in India this month: Expected price, features

Also Read

Huawei Freebuds 3 with wireless charging and noise cancellation to launch in India this month: Expected price, features

The truly wireless Huawei FreeBuds 3 also features a bone voice sensor that picks up the user’s voice via bone vibrations. There is an Aerodynamic Mic Duct that suppresses wind to make voice calls loud and clear. Besides all this, the earbuds also feature touch controls to play/pause music and can seamlessly pair with devices running EMUI 10 or later.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 13, 2020 3:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
News
Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

PUBG update 6.3 goes live on Test Server with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 goes live on Test Server with Panzerfaust, other changes

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 5G launched with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 and active-air cooling

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch
Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month

Wearables

Huawei Freebuds 3 to launch in India this month
Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more

News

Huawei P40 Pro to feature upgraded RYYB sensor and more
Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

News

Huawei P40 series launch teased with a huge camera bump

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG अपडेट 6.3 टेस्ट सर्वर पर लाइव, ऐसे होंगे नए फीचर

यूट्यूब पर आया नया फीचर, इस तरह से करेगा काम, जानिए इसके फायदे

Huawei P40 Series की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन MediaTek Helio G80 चिपसेट के साथ 17 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
News
Samsung One UI 2.1 will reach Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, and 10
Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details

News

Huawei P40 series pricing details leaked online: Check full details
Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch

News

Huawei FreeBuds 3 India price leaked before launch
New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted

News

New MacBook Pro, Air Q2 2020 launch hinted
Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

News

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled