Chinese technology company Huawei announced the FreeBuds 3 back in IFA 2019. The FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds were then reported to launch later this month in India. Now a new discovery has revealed the price of the upcoming Huawei earbuds via a few lines of code on the Amazon website.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 will be priced at Rs 14,990. This will put the truly wireless earbuds directly up against the second-generation Apple AirPods. The Huawei earbuds are also already listed on Huawei’s official website in India.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

The source code reveals that the Rs 14,990 tag is the ‘listing price’ of the product. It is likely that the final price could be even lower than this. The leaked price puts the Huawei FreeBuds 3 competing with the Apple AirPods 2 which are priced at Rs 14,900 in India. However, the earbuds have one edge over the Apple AirPods 2 in terms of features. The buds support wireless charging via the stock case. On the other hand, Apple AirPods 2 users need to pay another Rs 1,000 to get the feature.

Huawei FreeBuds 3

To recall, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 feature an in-ear stem-shaped design. They come with a circular charging case that supports wireless charging. The truly wireless earbuds are expected to provide a battery life of 4 hours on a single charge. This is via the 30mah batteries on each earbud. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by the company’s Kirin A1 SoC for wearable technology.

The earbuds also feature BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC. It also comes with a patented BT-UHD transmission protocol. This lets the buds sport up to 6.5Mbps transmitting speeds. The buds also feature 14.2mm dynamic drivers along with Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology. This lets them perform in low latency while consuming lesser power.

The truly wireless Huawei FreeBuds 3 also features a bone voice sensor that picks up the user’s voice via bone vibrations. There is an Aerodynamic Mic Duct that suppresses wind to make voice calls loud and clear. Besides all this, the earbuds also feature touch controls to play/pause music and can seamlessly pair with devices running EMUI 10 or later.