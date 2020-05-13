Huawei Freebuds 3 launched with noise cancellation in India

Huawei Freebuds 3 has been launched in India. The true wireless earbuds were first launched by Huawei at IFA 2019 last year. While the product has seen an update in the form of Freebuds 3i, the Freebuds is making its debut in India today. Huawei Freebuds 3 is a play by the Chinese networking giant to strengthen its smart device portfolio in India. The pricing confirms that Huawei is looking to compete with Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite 75t and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in India. Also Read - Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Huawei Freebuds 3 launched in India: Everything you need to know

Huawei Freebuds will be available at Rs 12,990 in India. The earbuds will be available online via Amazon India. The e-commerce giant has enabled a “Notify Me” page for the device. The truly wireless earbuds made by Huawei will go on sale starting from May 20. The Chinese company is offering Huawei CP61 Wireless Charger with the product. There is also no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 18 per day. The Huawei Freebuds 3 are the only open-fit active noise cancellation wireless earbuds in the market. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

It seems Huawei is offering the Freebuds 3 in three different colors in India as well. It comes in carbon black, ceramic white and red color. The Freebuds 3 supports 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging. The company claims that the earbuds take one hour for charging in the included case. The charging case itself takes an hour for full charge. In terms of battery life, each earbud packs a 30mAh battery while the charging case houses another 410mAh battery. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 update adds SpO2 measurement feature

Huawei Freebuds 3 are rated to offer four hours of playback on a single charge and 20 hours of additional playback via the charging case. The true wireless earbuds weigh about 57 grams where the charging case weighs 48 grams and each earbud weighs about 4.5 grams. The highlight of Freebuds 3 is the Kirin A1 chipset with Bluetooth 5.1. This enables quick pairing with Huawei smartphones similar to Huawei Watch GT. However, you will need a smartphone with EMUI 10 or above for pop-up and pair function.

Other features include wearing detection and double-tap control. The earbuds themselves pack a 14.2mm dynamic driver. These earbuds are designed similar to Apple AirPods and offer noise cancellation as well. Back in November, Huawei had confirmed that it will introduce the TWS earbuds in India. The launch comes just a day after the introduction of Huawei Y9s smartphone in the country. There are also rumors of the company launching Watch GT 2e in India very soon.