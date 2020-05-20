Huawei Freebuds 3 with ANC, 20 hours battery now available

Huawei Freebuds 3, the new true wireless earbuds from Huawei, is now available for purchase in India. The hearable was launched in India last week and Amazon India had announced a “Notify Me” page as well. The Freebuds 3 were first announced by Huawei at IFA 2019 last year. It has recently received an update in the form of Freebuds 3i but Indians will finally be able to buy the only open fit true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. Also Read - Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds get certified in Indonesia; launch seems imminent

Huawei Freebuds is the third product from the Chinese company in India in the recent week. It has also launched Huawei Y9s with GMS and Huawei Watch GT 2e smart wearable. In India, the Huawei Freebuds 3 is now available at Rs 12,990 via Amazon India. Those buying the truly wireless earbuds will get Huawei CP61 Wireless Charger for free. There is also no-cost EMI option on the device starting at Rs 18 per day. While it comes in three different colors, the Amazon India listing only shows black and white models. Also Read - Xiaomi patent reveals reverse wireless charging for true wireless earbuds

The red color option for the true wireless earbuds seems to be missing from the product listing. In terms of features, the earbuds pack a 14.2mm dynamic driver and has a design similar to that of AirPods. Unlike Apple AirPods, the Huawei Freebuds 3 supports active noise cancellation. The true wireless earbuds weigh about 57 grams where the charging case weighs 48 grams and each earbud weighs about 4.5 grams. Like the Huawei Watch GT, the Freebuds 3 also relies on the Kirin A1 chip, which enables instant pairing with Huawei smartphones. Also Read - Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched in India

Huawei claims that the Freebuds 3 supports four hours of playback on a single charge and 20 hours of additional playback via the charging case. It supports 6W wired USB Type-C charging and 2W Qi wireless charging. The earbuds take one hour for charging in the included case while the charging case also takes an hour for full charge. Huawei also confirmed that each earbud packs a 30mAh battery while the charging case houses another 410mAh battery. There is also support for wear detection like other wearables in the market. The Freebuds 3 competes with Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Apple AirPods.