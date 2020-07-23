comscore Huawei Freebuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990 | BGR India
Huawei Freebuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990; check features

Check out all you need to know about the recently launched Huawei Freebuds 3i truly wireless earbuds.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 7:47 PM IST
Huawei recently announced the Huawei FreeBuds 3i TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a unique in-ear design. The buds feature a triple-mic setup for ANC capabilities and bring a bunch of features. Priced at Rs 9,990, the Huawei Freebuds 3i will also get you a free Huawei Band 4 if you order it between August 6 and 7 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Also Read - Huawei teases Freebuds 3i noise canceling earbuds, could launch soon in India

The Huawei Freebuds 3i comes with a polymer composite diaphragm that the brand claims can offer professional tuning to deliver balanced audio. It also has 10mm dynamic drivers. The pairing process is simple and the buds can pair with your phone as soon as the case is opened. There is also IPX4 water-resistant technology, allowing using the buds in the rain. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China

Huawei as a brand constantly aspires to be a leader in the technology innovation space. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i offers one of the best ANC experiences in the industry today-giving users an immersive acoustic experience. The three-mic system is the best in enhanced listening and call quality regardless of outside noise and comes with an Aware Mode and offers the user-customized controls which makes it a unique device,” said a Huawei India spokesperson. Also Read - Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

“The design is inspired by the fast-paced lifestyles of millennials. The earbuds snugly fit in the ears for long hours with ease, making it perfect for sportsmen and fitness enthusiasts, working professionals, and music lovers. The Huawei FreeBuds 3i delivers impressive sound quality blocking unwanted noise and has a long battery life with the ANC on,” added the spokesperson.

The Huawei Freebuds 3i also comes with 4 silicone tips in different sizes for comfort and a secure fit. The weight of each earbud is about 5.5g and the charging case is about 51g, making it light and easy to carry at one’s convenience. The FreeBuds 3i will be available in two classic colors: Carbon Black and Ceramic White.

  • Published Date: July 23, 2020 7:47 PM IST

Best Sellers