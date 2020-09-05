comscore Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10
Check out the gadgets that Huawei will launch at its upcoming September 10 event.

  Updated: September 5, 2020 7:42 PM IST
Huawei did not have any products at IFA in Berlin, but seems to have a lot planned for the coming week. The Chinese manufacturer is preparing for a new online event, where they will be showing a few devices. On September 10, 2020, the brand would be presenting the new Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which will have improved noise cancellation technology, surpassing that of the current FreeBuds 3. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online

Huawei FreeBuds Pro and other devices

The headphones will be based on the Kirin A1 chipset with Bluetooth 5.2 support. Furthermore, the model will have three microphones and active noise cancellation technology. The battery capacity is also known, which will be 52.5 mAh for each stem. According to WinFuture, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro should be available from October in Europe. It will be priced around 150 euros (around Rs. 13,000). It will be available in three color options of black, silver, and white. The FreeBuds Pro has a similar design to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Also, for audio lovers, there will be the Huawei FreeLace Pro Bluetooth headphones with noise cancellation. It will reportedly come with a neckband design to offer better comfort so you can run or perform your activities with ease. Another product that we will reportedly witness in the presentation is the new Huawei Watch GT2 Pro. In the past, days images of this new smartwatch have been leaked online. This new Huawei smartwatch would have 32MB of RAM, 4GB of internal memory, Bluetooth 5.1, 1.39-inch OLED screen, and a 455mAh battery for about 14 days of battery life. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 series scheduled to launch on September 3

The other device that they will be showing is a smart band. It will reportedly follow the new Huawei Watch Fit design. Finally, the brand would also be showing new MateBook models. Rumors indicate that they would be the new versions of MateBook D and MateBook 13 laptops. It is a matter of days to know what is new from Huawei.

  Published Date: September 5, 2020 7:36 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 5, 2020 7:42 PM IST

Best Sellers