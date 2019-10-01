comscore Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India: Price, Features
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India: Price, Features
News

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India: Price, Features

News

Huawei FreeLace is a wireless earphone made from nickel-titanium alloy. The Mini Speaker is a IPX4 rated portable audio player that weighs only 101 grams.

  • Published: October 1, 2019 5:16 PM IST
Huawei FreeLace

Huawei has launched two new audio devices in India. The Chinese company has launched the Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker on Flipkart. The FreeBuds is a wireless headphone while the Mini Speaker is a water resistant speaker. The two audio products come to India ahead of Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the flagship smartphone that was launched in Germany last month. The Chinese company says that these devices are being launched in India to mark the festive season.

“The festive season is round the corner and Huawei would like to celebrate it in style, by bringing in products that resonate with our Indian consumers, who are at the heart of everything that we do. We’re sure that the launch of Huawei FreeLace and Huawei Mini Speaker will add to the festive delight, bringing to users an unmatched music experience,” said Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business, Huawei India.

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before official launch

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before official launch

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker Launched in India

Huawei FreeLace is a wireless earphone and comes with features such as plug and pair. It supports lossless audio, fast charge, voice assistant and crystal clear voice. The earphone also comes with lasting battery life and offers flexible memory metal cable. The earphone, Huawei says, is made from nickel-titanium alloy and liquid silicone for tangle-free user experience. It is available for Rs 4,999 and will be available in graphite black, amber sunrise, emerald green and moonlight silver color variants. There is also 10 percent cashback available on the purchase of the device.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro scores 121 on DxOMark, beats Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro scores 121 on DxOMark, beats Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

Huawei Mini Speaker, on the other hand, is a portable speaker that weighs only 101 grams. The speaker is IPX4 rated and is available for Rs 1,999. Like the FreeLace, it also comes with 10 percent cashback on the purchase of the product. Those buying the Mini Speaker can create a 360-degree stereo audio by pairing two speakers. With these two devices, Huawei is expanding its portfolio beyond smartphones in the country and is targeting consumers shopping during festive season.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 1, 2019 5:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India
News
Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India
WhatsApp to soon introduce disappearing messages

News

WhatsApp to soon introduce disappearing messages

Airtel Digital TV reportedly offering over 45 TV channels at Rs 165

News

Airtel Digital TV reportedly offering over 45 TV channels at Rs 165

Amazon Great Indian sale: Shinco's 4K UHD smart TV will be available for Rs 5,555

Smart TVs

Amazon Great Indian sale: Shinco's 4K UHD smart TV will be available for Rs 5,555

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Top Products

Top 10 fitness trackers/smartwatches to buy in India under Rs 5,000

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Ola expands services in two new UK cities, taking total to nine cities

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India

WhatsApp to soon introduce disappearing messages

Airtel Digital TV reportedly offering over 45 TV channels at Rs 165

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India

News

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India
Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019

News

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

News

Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review
Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report

News

Qualcomm resumes trade with Huawei: Report
Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

News

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioPhone को दीवाली ऑफर के तहत 699 रुपये में ऐसे खरीदें

Airtel कुछ सर्कल में 65 रुपये वाले स्मार्ट रिचार्ज में ऑफर कर रहा है डबल टॉक टाइम

Amazon Great Indian Sale में आज रात 9 बजे 55-इंच 4K TV को 5555 रुपये में खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy Fold भारत में 1,64,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किया नया DTH प्लान, 165 रुपये में मिलेंगे ये 45 चैनल्स

News

Ola expands services in two new UK cities, taking total to nine cities
News
Ola expands services in two new UK cities, taking total to nine cities
Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India

News

Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India
WhatsApp to soon introduce disappearing messages

News

WhatsApp to soon introduce disappearing messages
Airtel Digital TV reportedly offering over 45 TV channels at Rs 165

News

Airtel Digital TV reportedly offering over 45 TV channels at Rs 165
Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer

News

Reliance JioPhone available at Rs 699 during Diwali 2019 Offer