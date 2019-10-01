Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker launched in India: Price, Features

Huawei has launched two new audio devices in India. The Chinese company has launched the Huawei FreeLace and Mini Speaker on Flipkart. The FreeBuds is a wireless headphone while the Mini Speaker is a water resistant speaker. The two audio products come to India ahead of Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the flagship smartphone that was launched in Germany last month. The Chinese company says that these devices are being launched in India to mark the festive season.

“The festive season is round the corner and Huawei would like to celebrate it in style, by bringing in products that resonate with our Indian consumers, who are at the heart of everything that we do. We’re sure that the launch of Huawei FreeLace and Huawei Mini Speaker will add to the festive delight, bringing to users an unmatched music experience,” said Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business, Huawei India.

Huawei FreeLace is a wireless earphone and comes with features such as plug and pair. It supports lossless audio, fast charge, voice assistant and crystal clear voice. The earphone also comes with lasting battery life and offers flexible memory metal cable. The earphone, Huawei says, is made from nickel-titanium alloy and liquid silicone for tangle-free user experience. It is available for Rs 4,999 and will be available in graphite black, amber sunrise, emerald green and moonlight silver color variants. There is also 10 percent cashback available on the purchase of the device.

Huawei Mini Speaker, on the other hand, is a portable speaker that weighs only 101 grams. The speaker is IPX4 rated and is available for Rs 1,999. Like the FreeLace, it also comes with 10 percent cashback on the purchase of the product. Those buying the Mini Speaker can create a 360-degree stereo audio by pairing two speakers. With these two devices, Huawei is expanding its portfolio beyond smartphones in the country and is targeting consumers shopping during festive season.