Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones unveiled alongside P30, P30 Pro smartphones

Along with launching the flagship P30 series, Huawei had a couple of other surprises up its sleeves. It first announced two new editions (Active and Elegant) for its Watch GT smartwatches. Now, it has taken the wraps off a pair of new wireless earphones.

Called the FreeLace, these new wireless earphones are designed to quickly pair and charge with Huawei smartphones. The company hasn’t really revealed the pricing for the FreeLace, and instead says that it will be made available in select countries starting April 11. Buyers will be able to choose from color options like Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, and Moonlight Silver.

Huawei FreeLace features, specifications

The FreeLace aren’t truly wireless like the AirPods or the Galaxy Buds, and instead remind you of OnePlus’ Bullets earphones. They are built using memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon, which Huawei says helps offer a distinct appearance, and feels soft and skin-friendly.

Huawei claims to have focused on two aspects when designing the FreeLace – pairing and charging. For quick pairing, users will need to separate the right earbud and its cable from the volume button to reveal a USB Type-C connector. This can then be inserted into the Type-C port of any Huawei smartphone running EMUI 9.1 for quick pairing. This is made possible by the company’s HiPair proprietary Technology.

Similarly for charging the 120mAh battery underneath, the Type-C cable can be connected to a port on a smartphone, tablet or PC. With support for quick charging, Huawei claims that five minutes of charge can offer up to four hours of playback time. Overall, the FreeLace battery is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of playback, 13 hours of talktime, and up to 12 days of standby time.

The FreeLace boast 9.2mm dynamic driver unit, and ultra-thin TPU diaphragm and titanium plating. It also features in-line controls to adjust volume as well as music playback. A two-second long press of the button will also activate the voice assistant on the smartphone.

Disclaimer: The writer is in Paris on Huawei’s invite. Huawei took care of his travel and accommodation.