comscore Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
News

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei is expected to offer its natively-developed OS on smart wearables, car and PCs for now.

  • Published: August 30, 2020 3:42 PM IST
Huawei HarmonyOS main

Huawei’s ambition to move away from Android is taking longer than imagined. The company announced its HarmonyOS that was to ship with devices. But according to a new report, those plans aren’t going to work out this year. Back in 2019, when the company shared details about the OS, it talked about phones running the platform in 2020. However, that timeline seems to have shifted to 2021 now. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Huawei is set to host the 2020 edition of its Developer Conference in the coming weeks. And before that, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group shared details about its plans. Quoted in a report here, Richard Yu confirmed Huawei has no plans to release HarmonyOS powered phones this year. Also Read - MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

But the company is eager to push ahead using HarmonyOS on smart wearables and PCs as well. Which is why, there’s a hope Huawei will announce smartwatch running on its native OS. Huawei’s decision to postpone use of its OS on mobile is a sensible one. After all, they will find it hard to convince developers to jump ship from Android and make apps for their App store. So, more or less, it seems like the Chinese telecom giant is keeping HarmonyOS as the backup option, in case the situation with Android doesn’t improve. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro gets EMUI 10.1 update in India

Huawei seeks MediaTek support for chipsets

MediaTek has requested permission from the US government to supply Huawei with chips for its devices. The US government’s ban on companies for not delivering technology to Huawei was strengthened when it banned foreign foundries from supplying chips created with US technology.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The result of this move implied that Huawei was unable to source its own Kirin chips. As the world’s leading foundry, TSMC, has stopped accepting new orders from the Chinese company. Fortunately for the company, the US government has an open door to grant temporary licenses for Huawei to do business with certain US companies.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 30, 2020 3:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
News
Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India

Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online

News

Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online

Most Popular

Amazfit PowerBuds review

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India

Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report

News

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro images and certification leaks
Tecno Spark Go 2020 launching on September 1 in India, Flipkart listing goes live

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 launching on September 1 in India, Flipkart listing goes live
MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

News

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत हुई लीक, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले Nokia 3.4 ‘Dr Strange’ का डिजाइन और फुल स्पेसिफिकेशन हुए लीक

लॉन्च से पहले Realme X7, Realme 7 की लाइव इमेज हुई लीक, सामने आए फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War के फ्री में मिलेंगे 10,000 बीटा Key, जानें कैसे करें अवेल

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
News
Huawei won't launch any device with HarmonyOS in 2020: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE China variants gets MIUI 12 update: Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India
Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online

News

Realme X7, Realme 7 live images surface online
Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Smart 4 Plus sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers