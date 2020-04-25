comscore Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India
Huawei has launched VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

Huawei manufacturer launched its Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling support for its smartphones.

huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

The ability to make calls without cellular network is not impossible and now Huawei has made it possible in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched its Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling support for its smartphones. The VoWiFi service, which is also called Wi-Fi Calling, enables users to voice call or video call other VoWiFi supported smartphones when a Wi-Fi connection is available. The users can even make VoWiFi call in airplane mode, and even when cellular network is not available. Also Read - Huawei says P40 Series is all about blended camera experience; hints at India launch

The Huawei VoWiFi solution complies with most specifications and common subscribers can access IMS networks. This uses Wi-Fi hotspots and use HD voice and video services. The Huawei VoWiFi solution covers cellular telecommunications technologies. This includes radio access, core network and service capabilities, which provide a complete system description for mobile telecommunications. The 3GPP specifications also provide hooks for non-radio access to the core network, and for interworking with non-3GPP networks. Also Read - Huawei launches 55-inch 4K Smart TV with pop-up camera: Check price, features and more

VoWiFi immensely benefits subscribers who often suffer from network issues at their home or workplace. It will also help operators to develop new business, ensure that users stick around and enhance competitiveness of voice solutions. Subscribers can access network under Wi-Fi hotspots, and enjoy HD voice and video service and a smooth handover between VoLTE and VoWiFi.

Huawei says P40 Series is all about blended camera experience; hints at India launch

Also Read

Huawei says P40 Series is all about blended camera experience; hints at India launch

VoWiFi greatly improves indoor coverage, decreases cost of MVNO, provides cost efficient roaming solution, and increases carrier competitiveness. This solution can solve the problem of indoor coverage network construction. VoWiFi solution support international roaming call. VoWiFi users can access any Wi-Fi.

Introducing this feature, Huawei spokesperson said, “Huawei is a global leader when it comes to communication technology. To open a new realm for advance modes of communication, we have introduced the VoWiFi calling feature for Huawei users in India. This will ensure that even if there is bad or no network, users can easily make calls, do video chat and communicate using their WiFi connections. Huawei aims to provide users ease of communication in every way and this feature has been launched to drive our vision of effective communication for all.”

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 25, 2020 4:20 PM IST

