comscore Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1
Huawei, Honor announce global rollout of EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1; brings GPU Turbo 3.0 and more

The EMUI 9.1 for Huawei and Magic UI 2.1 for Honor devices will be rolling out to devices over the next few weeks. Here is the list of devices getting the update.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 9:24 AM IST
huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have announced the rollout of their next major update. EMUI 9.1 is the latest custom skin from Huawei, whereas Magic UI 2.1 is the latest over the top custom skin for Honor smartphones. Here are the features of new software update and the list of smartphones that will be getting it.

EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1 features

Based on Android 9 Pie, there are two important features that EMUI 9.1 and Magic UI 2.1 will be bringing to the smartphones. These include EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system. It comes with improved compression mode that focuses on speed and performance. It improves read performance by up to 20 percent, and app start-up speed by 10 percent. Huawei also says (via XDADevelopers) that the new file system offered improved security of system files, but no further details are available at the moment.

Another important feature that the new software update brings include GPU Turbo 3.0. The latest update now covers over 25 games including Fortnite, PES 2019, Minecraft, FIFA Mobile, Real Racing 3 and more. The company has also reduced power consumption by 10 percent, without compromising on graphics performance.

Besides, there are other small improvements too in the form of AI Vlog Editing feature. It combines several photo moments into a cinematic video, similar to what we have seen on Google Photos. On smartphones like the Honor View20, you get AR Measure App Everywhere. It takes advantage of the ToF sensor to measure objects.

Magic UI 2.1 also features new icons that have better readability, and new wallpapers. On the Honor View20, the new update also brings the AR Measure App Everywhere, which takes advantage of the ToF sensor on the device to serve as a means to measure objects in a jiffy.

List of smartphones getting EMUI 9.1, Magic UI 2.1

The Huawei smartphones getting EMUI 9.1 update include P30 Lite, P20 Lite, Nova 3i, and Y9. Coming to honor, the 8X, 10, Play, View10, and Honor 10 Lite will be getting Magic UI 2.1 update.

Features Huawei P20 Lite Honor Play Honor 10 Lite Huawei P30 Lite
Price 19999 19999 13999 19990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC Kirin 710 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android 8 Oreo (Upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (Upgradable) Android Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.84-inch FHD+ -2220×1080 pixels 6.3-inch full HD+ 6.2-inch Full HD+-1080×2280 pixels 6.15-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 64GB Storage + 4GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16 MP + 2MP dual Camera 16MP + 2MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP 24MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 16 MP 16MP 24MP 32MP
Battery 3000 mAh Battery 3,750mAh 3,400mAh 3,340mAh

Huawei P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Lite

3.33

19999

Android 8.0 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin Octa Core 2.36GHz Processor
16 MP + 2MP dual Camera
Honor Play

Honor Play

5

19999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP
Honor 8X

Honor 8X

14999

Android 8.1 Oreo
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
20MP + 2MP
Honor 10 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

13999

Android Pie
Kirin 710 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC
24MP+8MP+2MP
  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 9:24 AM IST

