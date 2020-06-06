Honor Play 4 Pro can measure your temperature: Here is how

Huawei has launched the new Honor Play 4 Pro smartphone that comes with an integrated thermometer sensor to measure the body temperature of the user and other people. The new tool devised by Huawei aims to facilitate the access of a thermometer to a broader audience. In case a user wants to check if a person is suspected of COVID-19. Also Read - Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

What Huawei has done with the Honor is install two lenses and a body temperature sensor to its quad-camera setup at the rear. The Honor Play 4 Pro is capable of detecting temperatures between -20 and 100° Celsius. It can also measure the temperature of other people from a few centimeters away from the device. Also Read - Honor 8S 2020 entry-level smartphone launched: Check price, specifications and features

Honor Play 4 Pro: Specification and Price

The Honor Play 4 Pro is available in China at a starting price of RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 32,000). It comes in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, it also comes with the company’s in-house Huawei AppGallery virtual store instead of Google Play Services. Also Read - Honor Play 4 Pro, Honor Play 4 launched with 5G and 7nm SoC: Price, full specifications

The company has shared a video on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. The video shows that to measure the body temperature; the user needs to put the smartphone on the forehead of a person. Then, the temperature will be displayed on the smartphone. The video also tested the function on ice cream and a kitten, showing its general use case scenario on other situations.

The Honor Play 4 Pro smartphone flaunts a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors. It has a HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC paired with a Mali-G76 MP16 GPU. It also packs a 4,200-mAh battery with 40W fast charging. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.