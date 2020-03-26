comscore Huawei, Honor smartphones get extended warranty in India | BGR India
Huawei, Honor smartphones get extended warranty in India due to Coronavirus lockdown: Check details

Huawei continues to operate its call center, albeit with limited resources during the Coronavirus lockdown in India.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 12:04 PM IST
Huawei

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has taken a few important decisions for customers in India. The country went into 21 days of lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread. This has forced many smartphone brands including Huawei to shut down production. As a result, also shut down are various service centers for Huawei phones across the country.

Hence, Huawei has announced that it will be extending the warranty of all Huawei and Honor products. These include smartphones, wearables, headsets and accessories to June 30, 2020. Note that the change is only applicable to products with warranties expiring between March 21, 2020, and June 21, 2020. Last month, Huawei took similar actions in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak initially began.

“For over 33 years, Huawei, our customers and the communities we serve have faced challenges big and small and come through them all by supporting each other and working together,” wrote the brand. “As a responsible business, we are following instructions from the government and local authorities. We have temporarily closed our service centers across the country until further notice and are taking necessary precautions to support our customers,” it added.

“To assist you even in this time of uncertainty, we are operating our call center with the very limited resources due to which we might take longer than usual to respond to you,” said the brand.

Huawei to launch flagship P40 series today

In other news, Huawei will be launching the much-awaited Huawei P40 flagship series today in an online-only event. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Huawei P40 price might be launched with a price label of CNY 3,988, which is around Rs 42,700 in India. This price could be for the base 64GB storage variant. The 128GB model could cost CNY 4,288 (approximately Rs 45,900), whereas the 256GB variant could be priced at CNY 4,788 (approximately Rs. 51,500).

The Huawei P40 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a price tag of CNY 5,488 (approximately Rs 59,000), which will for the 128GB option. The company is also expected to offer a 256GB storage model, which might be available for CNY 5,988 (approximately Rs 64,400). There could also be a 512GB storage version of the smartphone, which might be priced at CNY 6,788 (approximately Rs 73,000).

  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 12:04 PM IST

