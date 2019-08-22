Huawei Harmony OS-powered smartphone is not on cards yet

Huawei has just confirmed that it is not planning to launch a Harmony OS-powered smartphone in the near future. According to a new report, Huawei revealed that it will stick to Android in its attempt to maintain one ecosystem. This likely indicates that the Chinese smartphone maker and telecommunication giant does not really want to go toe-to-toe with Google. It is also likely because of the fate of Android competitors like Baidu, Taizen, and Windows Phone in the past.

Why Huawei Harmony OS-powered phone is not on cards?

According to a report by CNET, Senior VP for Huawei, Vincent Yang revealed that they want to maintain one standard. Yang revealed that Harmony OS will likely serve as an Option B for Huawei. Harmony will serve as a fail-safe for Huawei in case the United Stated government chooses to ban Huawei from using Android. In addition to Android, Huawei also needs access to important Google services including Google Maps, and Google Play Store. This information comes days after the United States extended the temporary license that allows Huawei to do business with US-based companies.

Huawei shared details about Harmony OS at its annual developer conference a few weeks back. As part of the reveal, the company revealed that Harmony OS is cleaner than Android because of “far fewer lines of code”. The OS is also able to power a number of smart products including connected-cars, televisions, and watches. In fact, the company just announced a Harmony OS-powered Smart TV.

The company is also planning to launch a Harmony OS-powered smartwatch in the future. The confirmation about sticking with Google confirms that Huawei Mate 30 series will come with Android. Huawei will switch its devices to Harmony OS at the last minute if the ban is upheld. This is only likely to take place if and when Huawei is certain that it will be shut from using Android.