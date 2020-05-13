Huawei Kirin 1000 based on 5nm process coming this year

Huawei Kirin 1000, the successor to Kirin 990, will debut this year. The chipset will form part of a small batch of mobile platform fabricated using TSMC’s new 5-nanometer process technology. The roadmap for all the mobile processors being built on this process has appeared on the web. It shows that Apple A14 or Apple A14X and Huawei Kirin 1000 will be for smartphones. However, large-scale production of CPU, SoC and GPU based on this process will begin next year. Also Read - Intel, TSMC and Samsung could soon build chipset production factories in the USA: WSJ

We have already seen rumors of Apple A14 being at the heart of iPhone 12 series expected to launch in September. Now, the leaked roadmap shows that Huawei will also get dibs on TSMC's 5nm N5 manufacturing process. This year, the process will be limited to Kirin 1000 and Apple A14. The new process should result in mobile platforms that are not only faster but also more power efficient. The roadmap also confirms that there will be at least four mobile platforms built on this process next year.

Huawei Kirin 1100 will bring technology change

The roadmap reveals Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 with built-in Snapdragon X60 5G modem will enter mass production next year. It will be joined by MediaTek Dimensity 2000, Apple A15 and Huawei Kirin In addition, the leaked roadmap also shows desktop processors and GPUs based on this process coming this year. It shows that AMD CPU based on Zen 4 architecture will launch next year. There is also mention of AMD graphics cards based on RDNA 3 coming next year.

There is also an NVIDIA graphics card based on Hopper architecture listed in the roadmap. The interesting revelation is the discrete Intel Xe GPU based on the 5nm process coming next year. The roadmap first spotted by HuaweiCentral cites analysts seeing TSMC’s revenue from the 5nm process reach 10 percent of the total this year. It will rise to around 25 to 30 percent this year. TSMC is expected to use the 5nm N5 manufacturing process until next year. After that, it is expected to switch to an advanced 5nm N5+ process in 2022.

TSMC has emerged as the leader in the fab business with its advanced process compared to rival Samsung. The Korean company is seen to win part of orders but TSMC is likely to lead on technology. It is already the de facto leader in the 7nm process and we could see the same with the 5nm process towards the end of this year and early next year. With the Trump administration asking TSMC and Intel to build factories in the US, the semiconductor market could expand in a big way.