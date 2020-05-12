comscore Huawei Kirin 710A is the brand's first SMIC-made chipset | BGR India
Huawei Kirin 710A becomes the brand's first SMIC-made 14-nm FinFET chipset

In contrast to the new Huawei Kirin 710A, the older Huawei Kirin 710 was built on a 12nm node manufactured by TSMC.

  • Published: May 12, 2020 4:29 PM IST
SMIC recently commercialized the 14nm finFET chips it produces. This was highlighted last week when every employee of SMIC Shanghai reportedly received an Honor Play 4T smartphone. These units had the “Powered by SMIC FinFET” print on the backside. Immediately putting the new FinFet technology to use is Huawei, which will be re-releasing its Kirin 710 SoC with the new 14nm FinFET technology. The new chip will be called the Huawei Kirin 710A. Also Read - Huawei Y9s launched in India: Check price, offers, availability, specifications and more

In contrast, the older Huawei Kirin 710 was built on a 12nm node manufactured by TSMC. The tech giant still continues to stretch the life of its 700 series chipset. Even before the new Huawei Kirin 710A, we had the 710F which was again, derived from the same original processor. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

Just a few weeks ago, Huawei was reported to be shifting its 14nm chipset orders from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). The production was supposed to go into the hands of SMIC, China’s leading chipmaker. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Huawei offers special discount on wearables

The news comes as a blow to TSMC which has been historically making chipsets for Huawei. These chips for the company have been made using the 14nm, 12nm, 7nm, and even the new 5nm processes. The shift may also indicate a lager move, where Huawei aims to bring manufacturing closer, in its own home country. As per a report by GizmoChina, the move could also have originated as a result of the US government cutting down Huawei’s operations by limiting its chip supplies through TSMC.

In other news, Huawei also released an updated version of its 2019 flagship P30 Pro smartphone. The phone is listed in several color variants, including Silver Frost, Aurora, and Black, and comes with Google Mobile services preinstalled. The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is priced at 749 Euros, which is around Rs 61,450 in India. The new member of the Huawei P30 series is available for purchase via the company’s official Germany website. The device is available for pre-order and the Chinese company will start shipping from June 1.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 4:29 PM IST

