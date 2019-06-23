Huawei announced the Nova 5 series with Kirin 810 SoC this week. The Kirin 810 is a new midrange mobile platform based on Huawei’s 7nm process. The processor looks mighty for a midrange platform on paper and it does not disappoint in benchmark either. The Nova 5 powered by

Kirin 810 has appeared on Antutu benchmark ranking. It reveals what to expect from this midrange mobile platform.

Huawei Kirin 810 beats Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

In comparison against Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730, the new Kirin 810 comes out on top. This should be a concern for San Diego-based chipmaker as Huawei seems to be getting better at mobile platform designs. The Nova 5 has scored 2,37,000 points overall on Antutu benchmark. The score is reportedly 13 percent higher than that of the average Snapdragon 730-powered smartphone. The database shows that Snapdragon 730 powered devices achieved only 2,10,000 on Antutu benchmark tests.

In comparison with Kirin 710, Huawei‘s new mobile processor seems like a major leap. In fact, Antutu benchmark score shows 70 percent improvement in performance. The performance gain is the result of new GPU inside Kirin 810. It has scored 25 percent higher than Adreno 618 GPU on the Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. In comparison to Kirin 710, there is three times improvement in terms of graphics processing.

The results posted by Antutu benchmark of Kirin 810 should not be considered as definitive. We should wait for scores of actual retail models to see whether these scores hold in real life situations. For the time being, Huawei seems to have managed to get ahead of Qualcomm.

Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei are the four major chip designers in the mobile segment. While most Android smartphones uses chipsets from Qualcomm, Huawei uses its own designs. It has been fighting with Qualcomm for some time and with Kirin 810, it may have found a lead. The lead in the midrange segment will help Huawei build faster and more powerful devices under its Honor brand.