comscore Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series smartphones unveiled | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro smartphones unveiled
News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro smartphones unveiled

News

Huawei has unveiled Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro smartphones in China. Check out Huawei Nova 5 series specifications, features and price here.

  • Published: June 21, 2019 9:24 PM IST
Huawei Nova 5

Huawei has unveiled its latest Nova 5 series in China, which includes the Nova 5, Nova 5i and Nova 5 Pro. Th company also announced its new Kirin 810 SoC, which is powering the standard Nova 5. This SoC is built on a 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 855, Apple A12, and Kirin 980 SoC. In addition, Huawei is the only company that is currently offering two 7nm SoCs.

The Kirin 810 SoC leverages TSMC’s 7nm process, which is said to be 50 percent higher than the Samsung 8nm process transistor density. It has two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.27GHz, six efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz. It also integrates Mali-G52 GPU. Other features include Huawei HiAI 2.0 tech, AI video, AI games and a flagship ISP image processor, and more. It also offers support for dual card dual standby (dual VoLTE) with Kirin Gaming+ tech, Gizchina reports. The company also claims that the Kirin 810 SoC supports a powerful night scene algorithm with higher brightness and greater tolerance.

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Also Read

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro specifications

Both the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro offer almost same specifications. The only difference is that the Huawei Nova 5 packs a Kirin 810 chipset. The Pro version draws its power from a flagship Kirin 980 chipset. The devices are equipped with 40W Huawei SuperCharge. The smartphones offer an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.39-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019: Honor 20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 40,000 in June 2019: Honor 20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and more

Moreover, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. At the back, there are four cameras, including a 48-megapixel shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. The setup is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera.

The standard version will reportedly be launched in the mid of July. The Nova 5 will come in only 8GB RAM/128GB storage option and it will cost RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,350). The Nova 5 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 2,999 for the same variant. There is also 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration, which carries a price label of RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,300).

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Huawei nova 5i is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset. It is one of many smartphones to flaunt punch hole display design. The company has added four cameras at the back, including a 24-megapixel sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The memory options of the device are 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. There is also a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for 18W fast-charging. The company is offering this device in a total of three colors – Black, Amber Red and Sea Blue. Additionally, the prices of the Huawei Nova 5i start from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 9:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi aiming to launch more products for online buyers in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Watch: Sony PlayStation 5 will be able to level load in under a second
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20 Pro Explorers 2019 registrations open now; all you need to know

Editor's Pick

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull
News
Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro receives Bluetooth certification

Most Popular

Motorola One Vision First Impressions

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled
OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands

News

OnePlus among five top global premium smartphone brands
Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q

News

Huawei and Honor smartphones to get Android Q
Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched

News

Honor 8S entry-level smartphone with Android 9 Pie launched
Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

News

Best smartphones with triple cameras to buy in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i स्मार्टफोन चार रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 8GB RAM के साथ हुए लॉन्च

सामने आई Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL की लॉन्च डेट और कीमत

6GB RAM +64GB स्टोरेज वाले Infinix Hot7Pro को 8,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, कल से हो जाएगा 1 हजार रुपये महंगा

Huawei ने MediaPad M6 टैबलेट किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Pixel 4 और Pixel 4XL के डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट से जुड़ी ये नई जानकारी

News

Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
News
Fanzart Pappu Mini Ceiling Fan launched in India
Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled

News

Huawei Kirin 810 SoC, Nova 5 series phones unveiled
Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull

News

Increasing smartphone usage may be resulting in growing horns on our skull
CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google

News

CCI is asking smartphone makers information on their agreements with Google
Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design

News

Case maker leaks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design