Huawei has unveiled its latest Nova 5 series in China, which includes the Nova 5, Nova 5i and Nova 5 Pro. Th company also announced its new Kirin 810 SoC, which is powering the standard Nova 5. This SoC is built on a 7nm process, similar to Snapdragon 855, Apple A12, and Kirin 980 SoC. In addition, Huawei is the only company that is currently offering two 7nm SoCs.

The Kirin 810 SoC leverages TSMC’s 7nm process, which is said to be 50 percent higher than the Samsung 8nm process transistor density. It has two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.27GHz, six efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.88GHz. It also integrates Mali-G52 GPU. Other features include Huawei HiAI 2.0 tech, AI video, AI games and a flagship ISP image processor, and more. It also offers support for dual card dual standby (dual VoLTE) with Kirin Gaming+ tech, Gizchina reports. The company also claims that the Kirin 810 SoC supports a powerful night scene algorithm with higher brightness and greater tolerance.

Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5i, Nova 5 Pro specifications

Both the Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro offer almost same specifications. The only difference is that the Huawei Nova 5 packs a Kirin 810 chipset. The Pro version draws its power from a flagship Kirin 980 chipset. The devices are equipped with 40W Huawei SuperCharge. The smartphones offer an under-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.39-inch display with full HD+ resolution.

Moreover, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. At the back, there are four cameras, including a 48-megapixel shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. The setup is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera.

The standard version will reportedly be launched in the mid of July. The Nova 5 will come in only 8GB RAM/128GB storage option and it will cost RMB 2,999 (approximately Rs 30,350). The Nova 5 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at RMB 2,999 for the same variant. There is also 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration, which carries a price label of RMB 3,399 (approximately Rs 34,300).

The Huawei nova 5i is powered by a Kirin 710 chipset. It is one of many smartphones to flaunt punch hole display design. The company has added four cameras at the back, including a 24-megapixel sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The memory options of the device are 6GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. There is also a large 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It offers support for 18W fast-charging. The company is offering this device in a total of three colors – Black, Amber Red and Sea Blue. Additionally, the prices of the Huawei Nova 5i start from RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,200).