Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online

Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Huawei are the four major chip designers in the mobile segment. While most Android smartphones use chipsets from Qualcomm, Huawei uses its own in-house HiSilicon Kirin processors. It has been competing with Qualcomm for some time, and with the Kirin 810 chipset, it outperformed the Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 730.

Huawei Kirin 820 details (rumored)

As per a report by GizmoChina, Huawei is now working on its new mid-range 6nm SoC named Kirin 820 chipset. It is rumored to arrive as the first mid-range 5G ready SoC from the company. Huawei could make it official in the first half of 2020.

Samsung will reportedly manufacture the Kirin 820 SoC using the 6nm EUV process technology. This will give more layout advantages over Samsung’s 7nm process technology. It will also make the Kirin 820 chipset more compact and accommodate low power consumption. Its configuration will include a built-in 5G modem with support for both SA and NSA standards. As for the CPU, the SoC could make use of ARM Cortex-A77 cores.

The Kirin 820 chipset may additionally offer an 18 percent density improvement than its predecessor. The chipset will take on the likes of newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and Mediatek Dimensity 1000 premium mid-range processors. The Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro were the first smartphones to feature the Kirin 810 chipset. However, last month in 2019, the company released the new Huawei Nova 6 SE smartphone featuring the Kirin 810 SoC.

Huawei Nova 6 SE features, specifications

The Huawei Nova 6 SE flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1080×2310 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC with octa-core CPU, and Mali-G52 MP6 GPU. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G with VoLTE, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

The device also packs a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The smartphone includes a 3.5mm audio jack and supports Wi-Fi dual-band AC. On the software front, the Huawei Nova 6 SE runs EMUI 10 custom skin on top of Android 10 OS.