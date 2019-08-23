Huawei will officially unveil its next flagship mobile SoC, the HiSilicon Kirin 990, at IFA 2019 in Berlin on September 6. The company officially posted “Huawei Kirin 990 Warm-up” teaser video on YouTube, which confirms the name and launch date. While the teaser video doesn’t give away a lot of detail, what it shows is 5G evolution, which means built-in Balong 5000 5G modem.

The Chinese company is set to debut the anticipated Huawei Mate 30 series soon. It is expected that Huawei might bring Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in the line-up. Also, rumors hint at Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 might feature the Kirin 990 chipset. Not just that, even the Mate X is rumored to feature latest flagship chipset with 5G Balong 5000 modem.

Going by the previous Mate series launches, which had the Kirin 970 SoC on the P20 Pro and the Kirin 980 SoC on the Mate 20 and P30 Pro, it is very likely that the Mate 30 lineup might feature the successor Kirin 990 chipset. As per reports, Huawei’s Kirin 990 SoC will be reportedly be made by TSMC on 7nm process. Successor to the Kirin 980 SoC, it is expected to more powerful, while being efficient at the same time. According to a report from Neowin, the new chipset will let you record 4K videos in 60fps. This means, you will no longer need to choose between high frame rate and high resolution.

Talking about the Mate 30 series, Huawei is likely to launch it on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro handsets are expected to run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 11 skin on top. In addition, Android Q update for the same could be released before the year-end. The Pro variant might come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top. The display is liekly to offer support for 90Hz refresh rate.