Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet: Check price, features

Huawei launched a new 10.4-inch MatePad tablet in its home country. This is a budget version of the MatePad Pro, and comes with a Kirin processor, 7250mAh battery, a total of two cameras, and much more. The latest Huawei MatePad comes with a starting price of RMB 1,899, which is around Rs 20,390. This price is for the Wi-Fi-only base model and you get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with this variant.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version (Wi-Fi-only) will be available for RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 23,610). The LTE version with the same configuration will be sold at RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs 2,6830). Customers will be able to buy the new tablet on April 26 via Vmall.com.

As for the specifications, the Huawei MatePad tablet features a 10.4-inch display, which operates at 2K resolution. Huawei will be selling its newly launched device in two colors, including white and blue. It is powered by a Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is also support for storage expansion, meaning you can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and an LED flash. The camera app supports HDR and time-lapse mode too. Huawei has added a 7,250mAh battery inside the device. It offers support for 18W wired fast charging. It even supports the company’s M-Pencil active stylus, Huawei doesn’t ship it with the tablet. The latest Huawei MatePad ships with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 out of the box.

It also has a TÜV Rheinland certification and the tablet can also automatically adjust brightness and contrast. You also get an option to activate a monochrome mode. With Huawei’s M-Pencil, users will able to take notes, draw, make sketches, and practice calligraphy. As per the company, there are a total of four speakers with Histen 6.0 and Harman Kardon Audio, and four microphones.