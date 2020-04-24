comscore Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet: Check price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet with 7,250mAh battery: Check price, features
News

Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet with 7,250mAh battery: Check price, features

News

The latest 10.4-inch Huawei MatePad comes with a starting price of RMB 1,899, which is around Rs 20,390. This price is for the Wi-Fi-only base model

  • Updated: April 24, 2020 8:51 AM IST
10.4-inch Huawei MatePad

Huawei launched a new 10.4-inch MatePad tablet in its home country. This is a budget version of the MatePad Pro, and comes with a Kirin processor, 7250mAh battery, a total of two cameras, and much more. The latest Huawei MatePad comes with a starting price of RMB 1,899, which is around Rs 20,390. This price is for the Wi-Fi-only base model and you get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with this variant.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version (Wi-Fi-only) will be available for RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 23,610). The LTE version with the same configuration will be sold at RMB 2,499 (roughly Rs 2,6830). Customers will be able to buy the new tablet on April 26 via Vmall.com.

Watch: Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

As for the specifications, the Huawei MatePad tablet features a 10.4-inch display, which operates at 2K resolution. Huawei will be selling its newly launched device in two colors, including white and blue. It is powered by a Kirin 810 SoC, paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. There is also support for storage expansion, meaning you can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Also Read

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and an LED flash. The camera app supports HDR and time-lapse mode too. Huawei has added a 7,250mAh battery inside the device. It offers support for 18W wired fast charging. It even supports the company’s M-Pencil active stylus, Huawei doesn’t ship it with the tablet. The latest Huawei MatePad ships with EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 out of the box.

It also has a TÜV Rheinland certification and the tablet can also automatically adjust brightness and contrast. You also get an option to activate a monochrome mode. With Huawei’s M-Pencil, users will able to take notes, draw, make sketches, and practice calligraphy. As per the company, there are a total of four speakers with Histen 6.0 and Harman Kardon Audio, and four microphones.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 8:50 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 24, 2020 8:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
News
Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Dark-Ops Agent and Aurora Pulse M16A4 now available

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature

News

Huawei says most of its phones will get Google's contact-tracing feature
Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet: Check price, features

News

Huawei launches 10.4-inch MatePad tablet: Check price, features
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

हिंदी समाचार

एंड्रॉयड टीवी फीचर के साथ 3999 रुपये में लॉन्च हुआ Asianet Smart Dongle, जानें खूबियां और लॉन्च ऑफर

Huawei ने 10.4-inch MatePad टैबलेट 7,250mAh बैटरी, 4 स्पीकर के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

JioTV vs Airtel Xstream : जानें किस लाइव टीवी एप में यूजर्स को मिलते हैं ज्यादा बेनिफिट्स

Xiaomi Redmi 10X फोन 5020mAh बैटरी और 48MP क्वॉड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

फेसबुक ने लॉन्च किया मैसेंजर किड्स एप, पेरेंट्स को मिलेगा ये खास फीचर

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
News
Apple could use new ARM chipsets on Macs next year
Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Nova 7 and Nova 7 SE goes official
New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash

News

New character bug causes iPhone, iPad and other iOS devices to crash
Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 3 released
OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?

News

OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8: What's different?