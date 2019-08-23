comscore Huawei Ascend 910; world’s post powerful AI processor launched
Huawei launches Ascend 910; world's most powerful AI processor

Huawei claims that this is the most powerful AI processor in the market. In addition, the company also launched its “all-scenario AI computing framework” MindSpore.

  Published: August 23, 2019 3:13 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant Huawei has just launched its new AI processor, Ascend 910. As part of the announcement, Huawei claims that this is the most powerful AI processor in the market. In addition, the company also launched its “all-scenario AI computing framework” MindSpore. The company initially shared the details about the processor at Huawei Connect back in 2018. It also revealed that Ascend 910 consumes much less power than what Huawei estimated last year.

The company shared some compute speed measurements to give us some idea about what we can expect from Ascend 910. We are no engineers but from the little, we know about processors, the speeds on paper sound impressive. For the people who need numbers, the processor provides 256 TeraFlops of power while performing half-precision floating-point operations. It provides 512 TeraFlops of computing power while performing integer precision calculations. In terms of power, the processor consumes a maximum of 310W. This also means that you won’t be seeing this in your PC or your smartphone anytime in the near future.

Ascend 910 with MindSpore is “about two times faster” than the likes of TensorFlow while training AI models. The company revealed that it will continue to invest in AI processors. As part of the announcement, Eric Xu, the Rotating Chairman of Huawei issued a statement. Xu stated, “We have been making steady progress since we announced our AI strategy in October last year.” He went on to add, “We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio. And today we delivered, with the release of Ascend 910 and MindSpore. This also marks a new stage in Huawei’s AI strategy.”

Talking about MindSpore, the company has focused on privacy protection for a secure AI. The framework can adapt to the deployment needs of the user. Huawei also revealed that it will launch a “groundbreaking AI product” at Huawei Connect 2019. The upcoming conference is scheduled to take place between September 18, 2019, and September 20 in Shanghai.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 3:13 PM IST

