Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

The latest wireless earbuds from Huawei will cost you £89.99, which is around Rs 8,470 in India.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 11:40 AM IST
Huawei earbuds

Huawei has launched a new pair of FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds in the European markets. They come with active noise cancellation built-in and a 3-mic system. The latest wireless earbuds from Huawei will cost you £89.99, which is around Rs 8,470 in India. The company will start selling the earbuds on May 20 in the UK. Customers can get it via the Huawei Store.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds are only being offered in Ceramic White color. The earphones will also be available via select third party retailers starting June 17, alongside the Carbon Black color. The earbuds will last up to 3 and a half hours on a single charge, as per the company. It is also worth noting that the battery life will eventually depend on your usability.

The case of the Huawei earbuds will offer 14.5 hours of music listening or 10.5 hours of talk time on top of the mentioned battery life. The case will be able to charge the earbuds in around one hour, and the charger will take 115 minutes to charge the case. Furthermore, each Huawei earbuds come with a 3-mic system, of which two mics are outward-facing, and one is inward-facing.

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

Also Read

Huawei Watch GT 2e gets listed on Flipkart with price and specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation up to 32dB. Long tapping one of the earbuds turns ANC on or off, and a double-tap will play or pauses the music. The same function also lets you answer or end calls. This audio product ships with 4 silicone tip sizes in the box. The earbuds come with 10mm dynamic drivers, and are even IPX4 water resistance.

Besides, Huawei P30 Pro might be getting a new edition complete with Google Mobile Services. Huawei Germany has launched a promo on its website for the P30 lineup where customers buying the smartphone get a free MediaPad T30 10 tablet and a case for it. The list of smartphones eligible for this offer include the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30 Lite New Edition, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, and Huawei P30 Pro New Edition.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 11:40 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

हैकर्स के दावे को आरोग्य सेतू (Aarogya Setu) ने किया खारिज, कहा - पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है डाटा और एप

Vodafone यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

WhatsApp ने कोरोनावायरस से जुड़ी फेस न्यूज से निपटने के लिए शुरू की ये सर्विस

PUBG MOBILE दे रही 50 लाख रुपये जीतने का मौका, शुरू हो चुका है रजिस्ट्रेशन

Tecno Spark 5 Air स्मार्टफोन में होगी 7 इंच की स्क्रीन, कंपनी ने रिवील किए फीचर्स

