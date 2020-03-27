comscore Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features
  Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features
Huawei launches Sound X wireless speaker: Check features

The latest Huawei wireless speaker comes with Devialet's patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) signal-processing and Push-Push speaker design.

  Published: March 27, 2020 10:39 AM IST
Just yesterday, Huawei unveiled a bunch of new products, including smartwatch, smart glasses, and Huawei P40 smartphone series. The Chinese company also took the wraps off a Sound X wireless speaker, which is jointedly developed by Huawei and Devialet. The latest smart speaker from Huawei aims to revolutionize high-end acoustic technology with sonorous audio.

The speaker comes with Devialet’s patented Speaker Active Matching (SAM) signal-processing and Push-Push speaker design. The company says that its newest speaker can produce 360-degree Hi-Res audio. It supports the company’s Huawei Share function, which helps save time for a wireless or Bluetooth connection to establish. You just need to tap your phone’s NFC area against the Sound X speaker, and the audio device will play the track without any delay.

With Huawei Share, one will be able to use the Sound X to answer calls by just switching on the call mode with one tap. The smart speaker also offers lossless, low-latency audio, which can be bolstered by EMUI 10.1’s multi-device control panel. The audio product also features background noise suppression and dual subwoofers that offer 60W of bass.

The exterior of the wireless speaker is glossy and the body is crafted from an advanced non-conductive vacuum electroplating process. Huawei is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of its new wireless speaker. Besides, the company unveiled a Huawei Mini Speaker in India back in October 2019. It is a portable speaker that weighs only 101 grams.  The speaker comes with IPX4 rating and is available for Rs 1,999. Those buying the Mini Speaker can create a 360-degree stereo audio by pairing two speakers.

The Huawei FreeLace wireless earphone also made its debut with support for lossless audio, fast charge, voice assistant and crystal clear voice. The earphone, Huawei says, is made from nickel-titanium alloy and liquid silicone for tangle-free user experience. It is available for Rs 4,999 in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: March 27, 2020 10:39 AM IST

