Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

The pricing and availability details of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro are yet to be revealed. Read on to know more about the new devices from the company.

  Updated: September 12, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Huawei unveiled the new generations of its products at its 2020 developer conference. During the event, the company showcased Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartWatch and FreeBuds Pro TWS wireless earphones. The wearable is the successor to the old Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e devices. The new audio product from the brand takes the place of FreeBuds 3. Also Read - Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro specifications

As for the features, the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has a 1.39 circular OLED screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a glass surface. The smartwatch has 46 mm strips, and the body is made of titanium. Other specifications include 4 GB of internal storage, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and 455 mAh battery. The highlight for the new generation of Huawei’s smartwatch is the support for proper wireless charging. Also Read - Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

According to the manufacturer, it can last 14 days of use and up to 30 hours of use with GPS. Like any quality wearable, the smartwatch can also monitor heart rate and SpO2, in addition to physical activities. Huawei added more than 100 training modes to the watch, with dedicated modes for golf and skiing. The new product also features an offline browser. The watch’s external assistant shows times like sunrise and sunset, moon phases, tidal times, and unusual weather alerts. The pricing and availability details of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro are yet to be revealed. Also Read - HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, wearables and IoT devices

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Huawei’s new FreeBuds Pro features Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and HiSilicon’s Kirin A1 Bluetooth chipset. It offers support for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The Chinese company says that the phone has up to 40dB of noise cancellation depth. The buttons feature three different noise cancellation modes (Cozy, General, Ultra) to allow users to adjust according to their needs. The product promises up to 30 hours of playback. However, the manufacturer has not specified whether that time includes the battery in the case. Huawei did not share details on pricing and availability, but we know that FreeBuds Pro will be available in Carbon Black, Ceramic White, and Silver Frost.

  Published Date: September 12, 2020 12:52 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 12, 2020 12:56 PM IST

Best Sellers