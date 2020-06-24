comscore Huawei leads wearable market in China in Q1 | BGR India
Huawei leads wearable market in China in Q1

The company managed to ship more units of smartwatch and other devices into the market in Q1 this year.

  • Published: June 24, 2020 6:43 PM IST
Huawei Watch GT 2e Review 3

The Chinese wearable market has fared below expectation in Q1 this year. According to IDC, the segment saw 11 percent drop in shipment during the period, which includes both fitness bands and smartwatches. This situation can be attributed to lower shipments compared to Q1 2019. This year brands shipped 17.61 million units. The figure for the same period in 2019 was 19.87 million. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro with Android 10 launched: Price, specifications and more

It is possible the lower shipment has been caused by the restrictions owing to the pandemic in the country. As you might recall, China was put under severe lockdown much before other parts of the world. But one brand which has found itself benefiting during this period is Huawei. As per the report, the Chinese company topped the charts ahead of Xiaomi and Apple. Also Read - Huawei MateBook 13 notebook with AMD Ryzen 5 series launched; specifications, pricing and more

Huawei has shipped 4.28 million units during this period, while Xiaomi managed 4.14 million. Apple shipped 2.84 million units and company called LifeSense got 0.78 million units into the market. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e Review: A capable sports smartwatch priced at Rs 11,999

Things get even better for Huawei when you look at the smartwatch ecosystem. The company lead the space by shipping 1.04 million units, which was miles ahead of everyone else. Apple took the second position with 319,000 units. And Xiaomi came third on the list managing to ship just 128,000 units in the market. Garmin and Huami completed the top five on the list.

Huawei Watch GT 2e available in India

Huawei launched the Watch GT 2e in India last month. The smartwatch from Huawei features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display but its design looks impressive. It moves away from modern yet classic design of the original Watch GT 2. There is a round dial with an integrated strap for a smooth user experience. Huawei Watch GT 2e features a stainless steel body and comes in four different color ways.

It comes with a total of 100 different workout modes and includes dedicated 15 professional workout modes. This includes 8 outdoor activities and 7 indoor activities. It offers battery life up to two weeks. The smartwatch also supports SpO2 monitoring alongside heart rate monitoring and TruSleep 2.0.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 24, 2020 6:43 PM IST

Best Sellers