comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei found to have deep links with shell companies in Iran, Syria: Report
News

Huawei found to have deep links with shell companies in Iran, Syria: Report

News

Huawei's CFO Meng Wangzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities last month, at the request of the United States of America.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 11:58 AM IST
huawei-logo-stock-image-bgrindia

Last month, Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wangzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities while switching flights in Vancouver, British Columbia. The arrest was made at a request of the United States of America, citing allegations that the CFO had helped Huawei find a way around US sanctions against Iran. Wangzhou was conditionally released from custody after three days of court hearings and a bail of $7.5 million. The CFO’s arrest was a result of Huawei’s suspected links with two companies. However, now a new report has claimed that the Chinese telecommunication major has much tighter links with the said companies than was previously thought.

According to Reuters, corporate filings and other documents found by the news agency show confirm Huawei’s deep connections with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a telecom equipment seller operating out of Tehran, Iran, and Canicula Holdings Ltd, its holding company that’s registered in Mauritius. The documents reveal a high-level Huawei executive appointed as Skycom’s manager. They further highlight three individuals with Chinese names, having signing rights for bank accounts of both Huawei and Skycom. Reuters’ report further mentions that Huawei used Canicula to conduct business operations in Syria.

Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

Also Read

Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

This information could have a big impact on the extradition case the US has against Wangzhou, who also happens to be the daughter of Huawei’s founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei. After her arrest in Canada last month, the CFO was released after she agreed to surrender her passports and live in one of the residences she has in Vancouver. She also agreed to pay for a 24×7 security guard and wear a GPS tracking bracelet.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 11:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio may be blocking proxy and VPN websites and violating net neutrality: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria

Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria

News

Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria
Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted

News

Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

News

Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu
Huawei Y9 (2019) set to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) set to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know
Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India: Offers on Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, Nova 3i and more

Deals

Huawei Holiday Sale on Amazon India: Offers on Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, Nova 3i and more

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Asus Days सेल, बंपर डिस्काउंट का फायदा उठाने का बेहतरीन मौका

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: DSLR, फिटनेस बैंड और लैपटॉप पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Vivo Carnival सेल एक बार फिर हुई शुरू, मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 Lite स्नैपड्रैगन 855 SoC और 6GB RAM के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

Huawei Holiday Sale में 15 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria
News
Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria
Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide

News

Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

News

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced
Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted

News

Honor View20's 48-megapixel camera samples posted