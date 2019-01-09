Huawei found to have deep links with shell companies in Iran, Syria: Report

Last month, Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wangzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities while switching flights in Vancouver, British Columbia. The arrest was made at a request of the United States of America, citing allegations that the CFO had helped Huawei find a way around US sanctions against Iran. Wangzhou was conditionally released from custody after three days of court hearings and a bail of $7.5 million. The CFO’s arrest was a result of Huawei’s suspected links with two companies. However, now a new report has claimed that the Chinese telecommunication major has much tighter links with the said companies than was previously thought.

According to Reuters, corporate filings and other documents found by the news agency show confirm Huawei’s deep connections with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a telecom equipment seller operating out of Tehran, Iran, and Canicula Holdings Ltd, its holding company that’s registered in Mauritius. The documents reveal a high-level Huawei executive appointed as Skycom’s manager. They further highlight three individuals with Chinese names, having signing rights for bank accounts of both Huawei and Skycom. Reuters’ report further mentions that Huawei used Canicula to conduct business operations in Syria.

This information could have a big impact on the extradition case the US has against Wangzhou, who also happens to be the daughter of Huawei’s founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei. After her arrest in Canada last month, the CFO was released after she agreed to surrender her passports and live in one of the residences she has in Vancouver. She also agreed to pay for a 24×7 security guard and wear a GPS tracking bracelet.