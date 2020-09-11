comscore Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei | BGR India
Samsung and LG to cut display supply for Huawei

Huawei still has a few days to figure out a way to continue working with both these display giants.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 2:37 PM IST
huawei-p30-pro-new-colors-ifa-2019

Image Credit: Huawei

Huawei is facing a tough few days up ahead. The company’s tussle with the US government has already affected its business with Google and Qualcomm. And now, Huawei runs the risk of losing display supply from LG and Samsung. The deadline for the deal ends on September 15, after which Huawei and Co. will have to figure out other partners to source display materials. Also Read - HarmonyOS 2.0 announced for Huawei smartphones, wearables and IoT devices

As quoted in this Reuters report, both Samsung and LG are part of the trade restrictions imposed on Huawei. And more importantly, the supply faces the heat because the chip powering the panel gets shipped from the US. Which won’t be happening anymore. And the company isn’t considered to be a big loss for the vendors, which is why they are more than happy to meet the demands of the government. Also Read - Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

LG Display, quoted in the report, believes the trade restrictions won’t have major effect on its business. And they already looking for other clients to offset the space left over by Huawei. It seems Huawei has prepared for this eventuality. And as per the report, it has already managed to get BOE to make displays for its devices. Also Read - Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

However, there are still some concerns related to the special display panels made on order by Samsung and LG Display. The Chinese mobile giant still has time to figure out a way to continue working with the display giants. And they will be hoping that LG and Samsung are equally keen on continuing their partnership.

Huawei releases Harmony OS 2.0 for phones and wearables

Huawei has just announced the second generation of its proprietary operating system. It’s called HarmonyOS 2.0 and it’s coming to a lot more Huawei devices as well as platforms by 2021. Most importantly, the Chinese brand is considering shifting from Android to HarmonyOS by 2021. This could be good news for all its consumers, given the half-baked Android experience its current phones ship with.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 2:37 PM IST

Best Sellers