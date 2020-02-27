Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March

Huawei is set to launch a new premium tablet in India. The Chinese networking giant is looking to expand beyond smartphones in the world’s second most populous country. BGR India has learnt that this new tablet in the premium category will launch in the first week of March. We have learnt that the tablet will be billed as a flagship killer. The product will compete against Apple’s entry-level 9.7-inch iPad and is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The upcoming tablet is expected to launch as Huawei M-series tablet in India.

Huawei already sells MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite in the country. The upcoming tablet is expected to be more competitive in terms of price and features. It is still not clear which particular model will be launched in India. However, we might see Huawei launch its M6 tablet portfolio in the country. In its home market of China, Huawei offers M6 in two models. The base model comes with a 8.4-inch display and Kirin 980 SoC. There is also a 10.8-inch M6 tablet with Kirin 980 SoC.

These two models are available starting from RMB 2,199 (around Rs 22,500) and RMB 2,699 (around Rs 27,600) respectively. BGR India has also learnt that Huawei M-series tablet will feature inbuilt Harman Kardon quad speaker system. The tablet will also pack a powerful memory system and sport a large display. The tablet will also support stylus. Both the stylus as well as the tablet are expected to have a metallic body. With this new tablet, Huawei will enter a competitive market where Apple has a proven product.

However, Apple won’t be the only challenge for Huawei in India’s tablet market. We expect to see Huawei compete with Lenovo and Samsung as well. According to CMR, Lenovo became the number 1 player in the tablet market for the 10th successive quarter. It is followed by Samsung and iBall. Apple, however, remains the leader in the premium segment and fourth overall. It is also not clear whether Huawei M series tablet will offer Google Mobile Services but it is expected to run Android out of the box.