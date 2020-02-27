comscore Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei M series tablet to launch in India in the first week of March, will compete with iPad
News

Huawei M series tablet to launch in India in the first week of March, will compete with iPad

News

With its M series tablet, Huawei is expected to compete with the likes of Apple, Lenovo and Samsung in the premium segment.

  • Published: February 27, 2020 8:48 PM IST
Huawei tablet launch India

Huawei is set to launch a new premium tablet in India. The Chinese networking giant is looking to expand beyond smartphones in the world’s second most populous country. BGR India has learnt that this new tablet in the premium category will launch in the first week of March. We have learnt that the tablet will be billed as a flagship killer. The product will compete against Apple’s entry-level 9.7-inch iPad and is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The upcoming tablet is expected to launch as Huawei M-series tablet in India.

Related Stories


Huawei already sells MediaPad T5 and MediaPad M5 Lite in the country. The upcoming tablet is expected to be more competitive in terms of price and features. It is still not clear which particular model will be launched in India. However, we might see Huawei launch its M6 tablet portfolio in the country. In its home market of China, Huawei offers M6 in two models. The base model comes with a 8.4-inch display and Kirin 980 SoC. There is also a 10.8-inch M6 tablet with Kirin 980 SoC.

These two models are available starting from RMB 2,199 (around Rs 22,500) and RMB 2,699 (around Rs 27,600) respectively. BGR India has also learnt that Huawei M-series tablet will feature inbuilt Harman Kardon quad speaker system. The tablet will also pack a powerful memory system and sport a large display. The tablet will also support stylus. Both the stylus as well as the tablet are expected to have a metallic body. With this new tablet, Huawei will enter a competitive market where Apple has a proven product.

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

Also Read

Apple set to launch iPad Pro, iPhone 9 on March 31: Report

However, Apple won’t be the only challenge for Huawei in India’s tablet market. We expect to see Huawei compete with Lenovo and Samsung as well. According to CMR, Lenovo became the number 1 player in the tablet market for the 10th successive quarter. It is followed by Samsung and iBall. Apple, however, remains the leader in the premium segment and fourth overall. It is also not clear whether Huawei M series tablet will offer Google Mobile Services but it is expected to run Android out of the box.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 8:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map
Gaming
Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to use gyroscope aiming like pros

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

News

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

News

Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Impressions

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March

News

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March
Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched

News

Huawei P40 Lite with Android 10, 48MP quad rear cameras launched
Google applies for license to work with Huawei

News

Google applies for license to work with Huawei
Huawei Mate 30 series update brings new features and security patch

News

Huawei Mate 30 series update brings new features and security patch
Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

हिंदी समाचार

साल 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा इस माध्यम से लोगों ने भेजे पैसे, 54 खरब से ज्यादा रुपये का हुआ लेनदेन

TikTok की रफ्तार के आगे सब फीके! इस मामले में सभी एप्स को पछाड़ किया टॉप

फिल्मों में विलेन के पास कभी नहीं होता Appple का कोई प्रोडक्ट, क्या है इसकी वजह

Oppo A31 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा तीन रियर कैमरा और बेहतरीन डिजाइन

Huawei P40 Lite स्मार्टफोन को 48MP क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप के साथ किया लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

News

Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March
News
Huawei M series tablet India launch set for first week of March
Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available

News

Fitbit Oxygen variation graph feature now available
Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus
Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update

News

Honor 8X starts receiving January 2020 security patch update
Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging

News

Black Shark 3 to feature 65W fast charging